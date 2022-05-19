How to Experience All the Thrills Universal Orlando Has To Offer
Entertainment Taylor Beckett May 18, 2022
Discover how you can have an unforgettable trip at Universal Orlando by finding out where you can have fun and thrilling experiences during your entire stay at the resort.
Below you can learn where you can stay, where you can visit, what you can ride and the best best way to do it all at this electrifying theme park.
Where To Stay
Universal Orlando is located just a short drive away from the Orlando International Airport, making it a vacation destination that is extremely easy to get to.
Once you arrive at the resort, there are eight different hotels to choose from. None of the hotels are alike so you have the ability to choose what kind of themed experience you would like to have.
Options include:
-Universal’s Endless Summer Resort Dockside Inn and Suites
-Universal’s Endless Summer Resort Surfside Inn and Suites
-Universal’s Aventura Hotel
-Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort
-Lowes Sapphire Falls Resort
-Lowes Royal Pacific Resort
-Hard Rock Hotel
-Lowes Portofino Bay Hotel
What You Can Do
In addition to the activities that are available at the hotels – like bowling, sandy beaches and arcades – Universal Orlando has a list of thrills you can choose to enjoy throughout your day.
Before you even enter the parks though, several exciting experiences await.
Outside of Universal Studios and Universal Islands of Adventure is Universal’s CityWalk.
At Universal’s CityWalk you can enjoy a large variety of unique and popular dining options as well as activities such as karaoke, mini-golf and AMC theaters.
If you are planning to dine at any of the popular specialty restaurants like Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen, don't forget to make reservations far in advance so you don't miss out.
Pictured above are a few of Toothsome Chocolate Emporiums' famous milkshakes available year-round at the restaurant.
Past the Universal CityWalk area, you will find a theme park on both your left and right side. To the left is Universal’s Islands of Adventure and to the right is Universal Studios. When planning your visit to the parks, Universal gives you the option to purchase both one and two park passes, giving you the choice to tailor your desired park experience during your trip.
If neither of these theme parks fit into your desired vacation plans, Universal also offers the Volcano Bay Water Theme Park which is located right next door and within walking distance of Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort.
No matter where you stay or what you decide to do while at the Universal Orlando Resort, Universal provides free shuttle transportation between all of its hotels, City Walk, and its three parks. A few hotels even offer a water taxi as an additional way to experience thrills while going to and from your hotel.
What To Ride And Experience
Inside Universal’s parks, you can experience a variety of exhilarating activities and rides. With so many attractions to choose from, you will find it easy to find a thrill for every type of person in your party.
For the rollercoaster thrill seeker: Jurassic World Velocicoaster.
Though incredibly fast and packed with inversions and zero gravity moments, this has been the smoothest rollercoaster I have ever ridden before.
What's unique about this ride is that instead of your energy and speed decaying as the ride progresses, you continue your acceleration throughout parts of the track. This feature helps keep the ride at the same intensity all the way to the end.
For the encounter thrill seeker: Raptor Encounter.
Come face to face with a life-sized and astonishingly real-looking Velociraptor. Here is where guests have their chance to have a photo taken with Jurassic World’s well-known Blue in her controlled environment.
Additionally, you have the opportunity to interact with two six-month-old raptor hatchlings named Sierra and Tango. The attraction is so lifelike and the handlers do a terrific job putting you into the moment to maximize the excitement for all ages.
For the immersive thrill seeker: Skull Island, Reign of Kong.
This ride, aboard a safari-like passenger truck, gives you a 4-D fully immersive experience as you travel through Skull Island.
With so much happening on both sides of the vehicle, you will feel completely surrounded by action throughout the ride no matter where you are seated.
The Best Way To Do It
If you are looking to make sure you have the absolute best experience while visiting Universal Orlando and its parks, I highly recommend the VIP Experience.
The VIP Experience guided tours offer a personal escort through the Universal Studios and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks. These tours are one of a kind as they give you access to behind-the-scenes experiences and Priority Front-Of-The-Line Access that even Express Unlimited Pass holders do not have access to.
These tours also provide customers with complimentary valet parking and complimentary meals while inside the park. If you are looking for the ultimate experience that allows you to enjoy the most amount of the thrills while on your trip to Universal Orlando, this is it.
