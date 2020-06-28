Universal Orlando to Debut Bourne Stuntacular
Entertainment Rich Thomaselli June 28, 2020
Even Matt Damon, er, Jason Bourne, would be impressed by this.
Universal Studios Florida will debut its all-new stunt show attraction, The Bourne Stuntacular, on Tuesday, June 30, calling it “the most technologically-advanced stunt show yet.”
The attraction, of course, is based on Universal Pictures’ blockbuster Bourne film franchise.
“The all-new show will fully immerse guests in the world of Jason Bourne through groundbreaking technology, including an immense LED screen and high-tech props, incredible live performers executing extreme stunts at heights up to 22 feet, and practical effects that will have guests feeling gusts of wind and the heat of explosive flames,” Universal said in a release.
Universal opened earlier this month and, like any theme park, there are certainly changes from what you might be used to.
But if you can’t make it to Orlando, Universal Studios will debut a virtual sneak peek of the Bourne Stuntacular on Monday, June 29. The sneak peek will feature special guests from the Bourne film franchise, a behind-the-scenes look at what it took to bring the show to life, as well as a preview of the action-packed stunt show itself.
Guests can tune into the Universal Orlando YouTube Channel at 7:00 p.m. EST to get a first look at The Bourne Stuntacular and follow along on Universal Orlando’s Twitter and Instagram for exclusive highlights.
For more information on Orlando
For more Entertainment News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS