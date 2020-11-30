Universal Studios Japan Reveals Opening Date for Super Nintendo World
Entertainment Patrick Clarke November 30, 2020
Super Nintendo World will make its highly anticipated debut at Universal Studios Japan on February 4, 2021.
The new addition, which marks the first multi-level land at the Osaka theme park, was originally scheduled to open this past summer but has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Next year's grand opening will kick off the theme park's year-long 20th Anniversary Celebration.
Highlights of the new theme park experience will include Mario Kart- and Yoshi-themed rides and attractions as well as restaurants and shops. The special Power-Up Band will allow guests to immerse themselves in Super Nintendo World and keep score along the way.
The world's first interactive Mario Kart theme park ride, Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge will see guests race through their favorite courses as they throw shells and compete alongside iconic characters like Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach. The ride combines a physical set with augmented reality, projection mapping and screen projection to put guests in the heart of the action.
Super Nintendo World will also include Bowser's Castle featuring stone walls, spiked fences and heavy iron doors in addition to a massive stone statue of Bowser.
"At the heart of the castle lies the world’s first-ever Mario Kart theme park ride based on the Mario Kart series of games, which have sold over 150 Million units. Universal Creative has partnered with Nintendo to bring a real-life racing adventure to Universal Studios Japan with Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge! Guests will put on their headset which takes them through the Mario Kart universe to experience never-ending excitement and thrills," Thomas Geraghty, Sr. Director, Innovation & Global Executive Producer for Mario Kart, said in a statement.
Universal is also planning to open Super Nintendo World at its U.S. parks in Orlando and Los Angeles.
