Super Nintendo World Confirmed for New Universal Theme Park
Entertainment Donald Wood January 24, 2020
Officials from the Universal Orlando Resort announced Thursday that Super Nintendo World would be part of the upcoming Epic Universe theme park.
According to WESH.com, Comcast executives confirmed previous reports that Super Nintendo World would be a featured land in the new Universal theme park when asked directly during an earnings call.
The Epic Universe theme park is currently scheduled to open in 2023 and will be built north of the Orange County Convention Center. Construction on the facility is expected to kick into high gear next year, and Comcast officials expect the facility to “draw big crowds.”
“I think the next big thing on the horizon is Nintendo,” Comcast executives said during the call. “Nintendo, based on our research is one of the biggest potential drivers of attendance that you could have of any kind of I. P. It's up there with Harry Potter.”
The announcement regarding an Orlando version of the themed land comes as Universal prepares to open the new Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan, which is scheduled to open in early 2021.
When the Nintendo experience opens in Japan, guests at the Osaka-based Super Nintendo World will wear Power Up Bands, which are wrist bands able to sync to their smartphone app and track digital activities during their visit.
