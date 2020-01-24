Last updated: 10:02 AM ET, Fri January 24 2020

Super Nintendo World Confirmed for New Universal Theme Park

Entertainment Donald Wood January 24, 2020

Universal's Epic Universe Rendering - Cropped to show where Nintendo Land and a Wizarding World area might be
PHOTO: Universal's Epic Universe Rendering - Cropped to show where Nintendo Land and a Wizarding World area might be. (photo via Universal Orlando Resort Media)

Officials from the Universal Orlando Resort announced Thursday that Super Nintendo World would be part of the upcoming Epic Universe theme park.

According to WESH.com, Comcast executives confirmed previous reports that Super Nintendo World would be a featured land in the new Universal theme park when asked directly during an earnings call.

You May Also Like

Guests catching beads from Mardi Gras parade float gallery icon What to Get Excited for at Universal Orlando in 2020

Orlando, airport, terminal Missing Girl Found at Orlando Airport After Passing... Airlines & Airports

2019 Disney’s EPCOT to Debut Three New Films Entertainment

Guests catching beads from Mardi Gras parade float Universal Orlando Announces Concert Headliners for Mardi... Entertainment

Port Canaveral, cruise, Florida Carnival Elation Releases Gray Water at Port Canaveral Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

The Epic Universe theme park is currently scheduled to open in 2023 and will be built north of the Orange County Convention Center. Construction on the facility is expected to kick into high gear next year, and Comcast officials expect the facility to “draw big crowds.”

“I think the next big thing on the horizon is Nintendo,” Comcast executives said during the call. “Nintendo, based on our research is one of the biggest potential drivers of attendance that you could have of any kind of I. P. It's up there with Harry Potter.”

The announcement regarding an Orlando version of the themed land comes as Universal prepares to open the new Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan, which is scheduled to open in early 2021.

When the Nintendo experience opens in Japan, guests at the Osaka-based Super Nintendo World will wear Power Up Bands, which are wrist bands able to sync to their smartphone app and track digital activities during their visit.

For more information on Orlando

For more Entertainment News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Tomorrowland Festival, festival, Belgium, concert

gallery icon 50 Best Festivals Worth Traveling for in 2020

NFL Announces 2020 NFL Draft Events in Las Vegas

LISTEN: Money Saving Tips for Travel, Trending Destinations and More on the TravelPulse Podcast

Disneyland Resort to Debut All-New 'Magic Happens' Parade in February

Universal Orlando Temporarily Shuts Down Volcano Bay Due to Cold Weather

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS