Win $20,000 If You Make It Through This Haunted House That Nobody Has Ever Finished

Entertainment Rich Thomaselli October 27, 2019
There is a culture of people, quite large in fact, who love to travel.
And there are subcultures of people who travel for specific reasons, such as foodies, those who like to explore ruins, eco-tourists, etc.
And then there are extreme subcultures of travelers, including those who loved to be scared out of their minds.
Well, we have a place for you.
McKamey Manor in Summertown, Tennessee says it has the scariest haunted house in America, and it’s putting up $20,000 to prove it.
Anybody who can navigate the house will win the cash. But be forewarned – there’s an intense application process to get in, and nobody has ever completed the entire adventure and won the $20-grand.
How intense is the application process?
Well, put it this way – it takes three to four hours to fill out the application and you need a doctor’s note asserting you are mentally and physically fit enough to attempt the challenge.
Yeah, it’s that intense.
And then there’s the video.
Here’s a required video – of almost two hours! – of people who have tried it who are talking you out of it.
There was a report from The Guardian that said visitors may be “bound, masked and held underwater, slapped and stomped on, and compelled to eat your own vomit” during the eight-hour tour — if they last that long. McKamey Manor says it’s not that violent and is more of a “mental game” between the man who owns the home, Kevin McKamey, and contestants.
Be forewarned, McKamey says he uses hypnosis on people and “can put you in a kitty pool with a couple inches of water and tell you there’s a great white shark in there, and you’re gonna think there’s a shark in there.”
This video shows a small snippet of what goes on, but be warned, it is not for the faint of heart.
