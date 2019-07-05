An Ideal Bag for the Minimalist Traveler
Need a bag for a quick weekend trip? Or something you can carry to the office and then to the gym? The Minaal Daily Bag fits both of those needs and is overall an ideal for the minimalistic traveler.
Shaped like a standard backpack, the Daily Bag easily meets the personal item size requirements on airlines and it’s functional enough to carry everything you need for your trip.
Measuring in at just under 17” x 12.6” x 6.3” when the bag is fully packed, the Minaal Daily Bag has a 21L capacity and weighs just 2.16 pounds.
As a minimalist packer, I love bags that can hold everything I need for a trip without feeling like I have to carry a big bulky thing on my back. This bag has plenty of compartments that help keep me organized. A highlight for me is the DeviceNest which is a shockproof laptop sleeve. Located closest to the back straps is a tech compartment with the special pocket.
It’s easy to fit a 13” laptop in here as well as an iPad or tablet. Having this separate compartment makes it ideal when you’re trying to rush through security at the airport, and you have to take out all your electronics.
As an extra protection bonus feature, the bag comes with a rain cover that effortlessly snaps into place. This can also double security if you’re worried about pickpocket thieves.
I also really enjoyed the lie-flat, clamshell opening of the second compartment. It’s much roomier than at first sight.
Whether you like to roll your clothes, use packing cubes or just fold them flat, this zippered section is great for holding enough clothes for a three or four-day trip – or maybe more depending on your packing skills. And the very front zippered pocket is perfect for those quick, need-to-grab items like a slim wallet, snacks or sunglasses.
The shoulder straps are standard – not too much padding but still comfortable. But what’s really nice is you can pack them away if you’d rather carry the bag like a briefcase. Sleek and modern, the Minaal Daily Bag comes in two colors – Vancouver Grey or Aoraki Black. For those that need just a little bit extra room, Minaal also makes a 35L Carry-on 2.0 bag in the same style.
So if you’re a minimalist packer or just someone who needs a stylish, low-profile bag to commute to the office and gym with – this bag is for you.
