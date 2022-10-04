Biggest Myths About Traveling to Africa
Features & Advice Nicole Brewer October 04, 2022
As a globetrotter who loves to travel solo, I’ve been fortunate enough to visit over 50 countries, mostly during my time living abroad over the past decade.
I currently reside in the Middle East and one of the main reasons for doing so is to be closer to the continent to experience as many African countries as I can. I have visited 8 African countries thus far and can say without a doubt that many myths about traveling throughout Africa are pretty unfounded.
Some common myths that I’d like to dispel are below.
Myth: Africa Is One Big Country
It’s sad to admit that some people still look at a map of Africa and generalize it as just one big country. Conversely, Africa is the world’s second-largest continent made up of 54 countries in total.
It makes up 16 percent of the world’s population, with Nigeria having the largest population in the region. There are a variety of fascinating countries to explore from Algeria to Zimbabwe. It features over 1,000 languages and people have faiths that range from Islam to Christianity.
Myth: Africa Is Dangerous
Many people believe that Africa is a monolith and too dangerous to visit. On the contrary, as someone who is from Detroit and lived on the south side of Chicago, I tell people that if I can survive in those places I can survive anywhere.
While yes, there are regions that have had to deal with extremist attacks such as those by Boko Haram or civil wars in Sudan, nevertheless, according to the 2022 Global Peace Index, several African countries like Ghana, Botswana and The Gambia are in the top 50 most peaceful countries.
I can personally attest to feeling extremely safe and sound during my visit to Ghana in 2019 during the Year of Return for African Americans.
Myth: Traveling To Africa Is Too Expensive
While some may need to save up for a bit to afford the plane ticket to hop over to some places in Africa, you’d be surprised at how many flight deals are available to places like South Africa using flight search engines such as Google Flights.
Deals can be found for as little as $500 depending on the time of year you are able to travel. Additionally, nice and cheap accommodations such as dorms and guesthouses are available throughout in South Africa, Namibia, Morocco, and more destinations.
Myth: Africa Is Underdeveloped
While there are certain areas that would be considered “third world countries” and looking to move towards rapid development in the future, I’d be remised to not mention the host of African countries that are pretty developed.
For example, Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, is known as the Silicon Valley of Africa. It is home to Kigali Innovation City, a community of four world-class learning facilities, tech hubs, and innovative companies.
Morocco is another African country leading the way in science and technology. The Moroccan mobile market has reached over 44 million users and it leads the charge in renewable energy efforts in Africa.
Myth: Safaris Are Africa’s Only Appeal
I’ve experienced safari drives in African countries like South Africa and Kenya.
However, I’ve explored so much more during my travels throughout the continent including relaxing on some of the most beautiful beaches in Zanzibar and Seychelles, as well as visiting the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, traditional markets in Morocco, and climbing “Big Daddy” sand dune in Namibia.
Yes, Africa has a host of opportunities to do game drives in its glorious countries but it also offers so many more adventures and journeys to experience.
