Family Travel Roars Back With Vaccines for Younger Children
Features & Advice Janeen Christoff November 05, 2021
Parents welcomed the news that Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds has been approved by the CDC, another step to a return to normal after the pandemic.
“We know millions of parents are eager to get their children vaccinated and with this decision, we now have recommended that about 28 million children receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky in a statement. “As a mom, I encourage parents with questions to talk to their pediatrician, school nurse, or local pharmacist to learn more about the vaccine and the importance of getting their children vaccinated.”
Many parents have been waiting until everyone in the family could be vaccinated for COVID-19 to take major trips.
"We had two vacations planned, one in Mexico and one in Europe. I was too nervous to take my unvaccinated 7-year-old so we had to cancel," said Paige Parsells, mother of two in Simi Valley, California. "We are excited to reschedule both trips for 2022 now that the vaccine is available to younger children."
Parsells is among a large contingent of parents and families who are now ready to book their next vacation.
“The advent of the vaccines has already given many families the green light and renewed confidence to travel again, especially to spend time with those loved ones who they may not have been with in person for quite some time,” Family Travel Association founder Rainer Jenss said to Conde Nast Traveler. “Even more families will be traveling this holiday season and into next year.”
For many, access to these vaccines couldn't come at a better time, just before the busy holiday season when families look forward to gathering together. Many are rushing to book holiday vacations now that their children can be more protected from COVID-19.
A recent NerdWallet study found that 29 percent of Americans who say they didn’t travel during the 2020 holiday season plan to spend money on flights/hotel stays during the 2021 holiday season.
“So many families who have been hesitant to put their unvaccinated kids on airplanes are going to finally be able to fly for the holidays," said Sally French, travel expert at NerdWallet. "There’s always going to be first-time travelers, but given that many families haven’t flown in two years, it’s likely that the crop of first-time travelers will be twice as big this year. Expect things in the airport to be a little bit slower and stressful as you account for the newbie travelers, or quite simply those who haven’t flexed their travel muscles in a while. And above all else, pack your patience.”
Bookings for flights during the holidays are already meeting 2019 levels, and just like consumers are being told to shop early for holiday gifts, it's a good idea to start planning now for holiday travel.
With changing travel restrictions, vaccine mandates and COVID-19 protocols, the best bet for families looking to travel these days is to work with a trusted travel advisor who can ensure that a holiday vacation is smooth and seamless since roads, airports and hotels are sure to be packed with pandemic-weary holidaymakers.
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide.
For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Help Your Clients Maximize the Mediterranean by Becoming a Malta Specialist
For more information on United States
For more Features & Advice News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS