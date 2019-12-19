Google Search Trends Show How Travel Has Changed in the Last Decade
Features & Advice Rich Thomaselli December 19, 2019
How much has travel changed in the last decade?
You’d be shocked.
Let’s put it this way. Ten years ago, finding an internet café, especially overseas, was an important component of any vacation in order to keep in touch back home. Now, with the proliferation of smartphones and Wi-Fi and data plans, internet cafes have gone the way of Blockbuster.
And don’t even ask about travelers’ checks.
Great Britain-based travel consultancy The Travel Aisle decided to use Google search trends to show the dramatic changes in travel in the last decade. Here are some of the findings, which can be found in full here.
– Roaming Charges: Remember coming home from an overseas vacation wondering how bad the cell phone bill was going to be? No longer. With Wi-Fi availability practically everywhere, keeping in touch is no longer expensive.
– Exchange Rates: In 2010, changing money was practically a requisite. In 2020? Credit cards and money cards are the go-to currency.
– Beach Holidays: Look, going to be the beach will never be out of style. But the Google search data showed that beach holidays have been up and down over the last decade and has trended downward.
– Solo Travel: This has grown tremendously since 2010 with a rise in adventure or experiential travel.
– Babymoons: Another category where the research has shown a growing trend upward. Where it used to be mostly for the rich to take a pre-baby vacation, now everybody is doing it.
–Vegan Travel: This is a no-brainer. As Veganism has grown, so too has this segment of foodie travel.
– Airbnb: Again, a no-brainer. Airbnb was a fledgling entity in 2010, having been founded just two years prior. Now it’s a behemoth.
– Influencers: According to The Travel Aisle, the world’s top travel bloggers have become the number one resource for many travelers when planning their trips.
