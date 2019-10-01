Latest Airbnb Scam Another Reason Travelers Should Be Using Travel Agents
Features & Advice Patrick Clarke October 01, 2019
Working with a trusted travel agent comes with many benefits, including protection from potential scams and personal support in the event that things don't go according to plan.
A British couple recently learned that lesson the hard way after spending £9,610 (approximately $11,800) on an Airbnb rental in Ibiza that didn't actually exist.
Celebrating Travel Agents on World Tourism DayTravel Agent
According to CNN Travel, Ian and Denise Feltham booked a two-week stay in the luxe two-bedroom property equipped with a Turkish bath, hot tub, super king-size bed, private lift and marble-decked terrace only to find out it wasn't real when they arrived on the Spanish island.
"When we turned up, the receptionist said, 'There isn’t such a thing as the VIP Penthouse in Las Boas'," Ian Feltham told The Sun. "A gentleman who lived in the building said they get tourists turning up all the time and that it’s a very big problem."
The fake listing, which had more than three dozen reviews with an average four out of five rating, apparently compiled photos of various condos for rent or sale on the Las Boas complex's website. A staff member for the complex confirmed to CNN Travel that no such property exists among the 40 units featured on Las Boas' website.
As a result, the Felthams and their two Yorkshire terriers were forced to find the nearest dog-friendly hotel about 40 minutes away at a cost of £200 ($244) per night.
Airbnb is currently investigating the alleged scam.
"Our handling of this issue fell below our usual high standards and we have reached out to the guest to apologize and refund them in full. We have suspended the listing while we investigate and are continuing to work with the guest to make things right," the home-sharing platform said in a statement to The Sun.
Travel agents can help put you in hotels or villas for the whole family in place of risking it with places like Airbnb. In fact, it's cheaper to book a hotel than an Airbnb in a number of cities around the world.
Earlier this year, New York took action against illegal Airbnb listings. Additionally, Hawaii has also been cracking down on illegal vacation rentals throughout 2019.
Don't chance it on your own when a travel agent can help secure you have your best vacation yet.
Finding a trusted travel agent in 2019 isn't as difficult as you might think. TravelSense.org is a great place to start as it allows consumers to sort through professional agents who have been certified by the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA).
For more information on Spain
For more Features & Advice News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS