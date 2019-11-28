Last-Minute 2019 Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals
The deals keep on rolling in.
Here are the latest savings and discounts available for Black Friday and Cyber Monday shoppers in alphabetical order.
Avis
Over Cyber Weekend, Amazon Prime members who book a car rental with Avis between 11/28 and 12/2 can receive up to 15 percent of the reservation price back in an Amazon.com Gift Card. The deal is good for all rental checkout dates.
Casa Angelina
Casa Angelina is offering the Springtime Deal. Book from Monday, December 2 to Monday, December 9, 2019, for stays Wednesday, April 1, 2020, through Friday, May 15, 2020, and receive 25 percent off nightly rates with code CYBERSALE.
Casa de Campo
Casa de Campo is holding a four-day Black Friday-Cyber Monday Event with 50 percent off its guestrooms and spacious villas. Travel throughout the entire year in 2020; room rates from $169 and villas from $549 nightly.
Condado Vanderbilt
In honor of the hotel’s 100th anniversary this year, Condado Vanderbilt is offering 19 percent off suites, a $100 hotel credit when booking a suite, and 19 percent off the Chef Tasting Menu in 1919 Restaurant.
Dream Hotel Group
At Dream Hotels, guests can receive 50 percent off future stays at properties within the Dream Hotels, Time Hotels and Unscripted Hotels collections using the promo code 50CYBER.
Eurail
Eurail is offering Black Friday/Cyber Monday savings. Travelers can take 15 percent off First Class Global Passes, and 10 percent off Second Class Global Passes through December 2, 2019.
French Bee
Fly French Bee San Francisco (SFO) to Paris (ORY), rooundtrip from $349 for Basic Economy
Sales period: November 1-December 12, 2019
Travel period: Now through March 31, 2020
Funjet Vacations
Funjet Vacations’ Black Fly-Yay sale offers travelers up to $200 off vacations to destinations such as Mexico, the Caribbean, Hawaii and other U.S. destinations. HOtel deals of up to 70 percent off are also available with kids stay free, resort credits room upgrades and more.
The sale is available through December 5, 2019.
Glamping Hub
For every gift card purchased (on Glamping Hub in the Gift Card Portal) an additional 20 percent will be added onto the gift card. This deal will be live on our website through December 4, 2019, and gift cards have a one-year validity.
Gurney’s Resorts
Gurney’s Resorts has a number of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. At Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, guests can save up to 30 percent on standard rooms, 40 percent off suites and 50 percent off cottages.
At Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina, travelers will find 30 percent off all rooms, and at Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina, guests can take advantage of 30 percent off all standard rooms and 40 percent off suites.
Hotel El Convento
For Black Friday, Hotel El Convento will be offering 15 percent off its packages good for travel between January 2 2020 – December 15, 2020.
Hutton Hotel
Book between November 26 and December 1, 2019, and receive 30 percent off our best available rates for your stays December 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020, with no minimum length of stay.
Jucy RV Rentals
Book a trip with Jucy RV Rentals between Black Friday, November 29, 2019, and Travel Tuesday, December 3 and get a 50 percent discounted rate. Plus, Jucy will throw in kitchen kits, bedding kits and 100 free miles per night all free of charge. That’s a savings of more than 75 percent. The offer is available at three July pick-up locations: Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and San Francisco. Use code JUCYBLACK.
Megabus
Megabus.com is offering 200,000 free tickets on routes nationwide from January 8 to February 29, 2020. The free tickets will be available on the megabus.com beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Cyber Monday and will be available until they are gone.
Millennium Resorts
Millennium Hotels and Resorts is offering an exclusive Black Friday campaign: “Love Friday. Love My Millennium.”
Love Friday offers all guests 25 percent off as well as an additional 10% off for My Millennium members along with double point rewards for two-night stays and triple point rewards for three-plus night stays through the Love My Millennium Program.
Nobu Hotel Miami Beach
Nobu Hotel Miami Beach is offering 30 percent off its best available rate. Book between Black Friday and Cyber Monday for travel through December 20, 2020, with code BF2019.
Quark Expeditions
Quark Expeditions is holding a Black Friday sale with up to 50 percent off cabins for the upcoming 19/20 Antarctic season, running from through December 3, 2019, for trips departing between December 2019 and March 2020.
Riviera River Cruises
Riviera River Cruises is excited to give the gift of a shipboard credit valued at up to $200 per person to guests who book European river cruises from Black Friday, Nov. 29, through Cyber Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.
The credit is also available to guests booking river cruises through Riviera’s recently announced holiday savings promotion of up to $1,500 off per cabin or suite. For more information about Riviera River Cruises.
Scandinavian Airlines
Now through Tuesday, December 3, 2019, travelers may book airfare on Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) for as low as $349 in SAS Go Light between the U.S. and Scandinavia/Finland and Europe during the airline’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale.
The deal is good for travel between January 8, 2020, and May 14, 2020.
Tarrytown House Estate
Tarrytown House Estate is offering a Cyber Monday Deal. Book from Friday, November 22 to Monday, December 2, 2019, for travel Friday, November 22 through Tuesday, March 31, 2020, and receive 30 percent off the best available rate using code CYBERSALE.
Wave Resort
Wave Resort in New Jersey will offer 40 percent off its best available rates when guests book from Nov 24th through December 5th. Travel dates include November 25, 2019, through March 31 only.
Xanterra Travel Collection
Xanterra’s annual Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale features up to 40 percent off hotels in Grand Canyon, Death Valley, Zion and Yellowstone. Also on sale: tickets on the historic Grand Canyon Railway, luxury hotels (The Broadmoor and Sea Island), Windstar Cruises, VBT Bicycling Vacations, Country Walkers, and more.
