Last updated: 07:00 AM ET, Thu November 28 2019

Last-Minute 2019 Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals

Features & Advice Janeen Christoff November 28, 2019

PHOTO: Entrepreneurs women hands holding credit card (photo via Natnan Srisuwan / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
PHOTO: Savings keep rolling in. (photo via Natnan Srisuwan / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The deals keep on rolling in.

Here are the latest savings and discounts available for Black Friday and Cyber Monday shoppers in alphabetical order.

Avis

Over Cyber Weekend, Amazon Prime members who book a car rental with Avis between 11/28 and 12/2 can receive up to 15 percent of the reservation price back in an Amazon.com Gift Card. The deal is good for all rental checkout dates.

Casa Angelina

Casa Angelina is offering the Springtime Deal. Book from Monday, December 2 to Monday, December 9, 2019, for stays Wednesday, April 1, 2020, through Friday, May 15, 2020, and receive 25 percent off nightly rates with code CYBERSALE.

Casa de Campo

Casa de Campo is holding a four-day Black Friday-Cyber Monday Event with 50 percent off its guestrooms and spacious villas. Travel throughout the entire year in 2020; room rates from $169 and villas from $549 nightly.

Condado Vanderbilt

In honor of the hotel’s 100th anniversary this year, Condado Vanderbilt is offering 19 percent off suites, a $100 hotel credit when booking a suite, and 19 percent off the Chef Tasting Menu in 1919 Restaurant.

Dream Hotel Group

At Dream Hotels, guests can receive 50 percent off future stays at properties within the Dream Hotels, Time Hotels and Unscripted Hotels collections using the promo code 50CYBER.

Eurail, Eurail pass
PHOTO: Eurail Pass, map and guide (Photo via Idris700 / Wikimedia Commons)

Eurail

Eurail is offering Black Friday/Cyber Monday savings. Travelers can take 15 percent off First Class Global Passes, and 10 percent off Second Class Global Passes through December 2, 2019.

French Bee

Fly French Bee San Francisco (SFO) to Paris (ORY), rooundtrip from $349 for Basic Economy
Sales period: November 1-December 12, 2019
Travel period: Now through March 31, 2020

Funjet Vacations

Funjet Vacations’ Black Fly-Yay sale offers travelers up to $200 off vacations to destinations such as Mexico, the Caribbean, Hawaii and other U.S. destinations. HOtel deals of up to 70 percent off are also available with kids stay free, resort credits room upgrades and more.

The sale is available through December 5, 2019.

Trending Now
Holiday Travel
Delta Air Lines Boeing 747 takes off from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City

2019 Black Friday and Cyber Monday Airline Deals

Airlines & Airports
Traveler hiking

The Complete Guide to 2019 Black Friday/Cyber Monday Travel Deals

Features & Advice
The Watergate Hotel in Washington, DC with the Potomac River in the foreground

2019 Black Friday and Cyber Monday Hotel Deals Around the US

Hotel & Resort
Club Wyndham Midtown 45 Holiday Suite inspired by Elf

Club Wyndham Unveils Elf-Inspired Holiday Suite in New York City

Hotel & Resort

Glamping Hub

For every gift card purchased (on Glamping Hub in the Gift Card Portal) an additional 20 percent will be added onto the gift card. This deal will be live on our website through December 4, 2019, and gift cards have a one-year validity.

Gurney’s Resorts

Gurney’s Resorts has a number of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. At Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, guests can save up to 30 percent on standard rooms, 40 percent off suites and 50 percent off cottages.

At Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina, travelers will find 30 percent off all rooms, and at Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina, guests can take advantage of 30 percent off all standard rooms and 40 percent off suites.

Hotel El Convento

For Black Friday, Hotel El Convento will be offering 15 percent off its packages good for travel between January 2 2020 – December 15, 2020.

Hutton Hotel

Book between November 26 and December 1, 2019, and receive 30 percent off our best available rates for your stays December 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020, with no minimum length of stay.

Jucy RV Rentals

Book a trip with Jucy RV Rentals between Black Friday, November 29, 2019, and Travel Tuesday, December 3 and get a 50 percent discounted rate. Plus, Jucy will throw in kitchen kits, bedding kits and 100 free miles per night all free of charge. That’s a savings of more than 75 percent. The offer is available at three July pick-up locations: Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and San Francisco. Use code JUCYBLACK.

Megabus

Megabus.com is offering 200,000 free tickets on routes nationwide from January 8 to February 29, 2020. The free tickets will be available on the megabus.com beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Cyber Monday and will be available until they are gone.

Millennium Resorts

Millennium Hotels and Resorts is offering an exclusive Black Friday campaign: “Love Friday. Love My Millennium.”

Love Friday offers all guests 25 percent off as well as an additional 10% off for My Millennium members along with double point rewards for two-night stays and triple point rewards for three-plus night stays through the Love My Millennium Program.

Nobu Hotel Miami Beach

Nobu Hotel Miami Beach is offering 30 percent off its best available rate. Book between Black Friday and Cyber Monday for travel through December 20, 2020, with code BF2019.

Quark Expeditions

Quark Expeditions is holding a Black Friday sale with up to 50 percent off cabins for the upcoming 19/20 Antarctic season, running from through December 3, 2019, for trips departing between December 2019 and March 2020.

MS George Eliot
PHOTO: MS George Eliot (photo courtesy Riviera River Cruises)

Riviera River Cruises

Riviera River Cruises is excited to give the gift of a shipboard credit valued at up to $200 per person to guests who book European river cruises from Black Friday, Nov. 29, through Cyber Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.

The credit is also available to guests booking river cruises through Riviera’s recently announced holiday savings promotion of up to $1,500 off per cabin or suite. For more information about Riviera River Cruises.

Scandinavian Airlines

Now through Tuesday, December 3, 2019, travelers may book airfare on Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) for as low as $349 in SAS Go Light between the U.S. and Scandinavia/Finland and Europe during the airline’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale.

The deal is good for travel between January 8, 2020, and May 14, 2020.

Tarrytown House Estate

Tarrytown House Estate is offering a Cyber Monday Deal. Book from Friday, November 22 to Monday, December 2, 2019, for travel Friday, November 22 through Tuesday, March 31, 2020, and receive 30 percent off the best available rate using code CYBERSALE.

Wave Resort

Wave Resort in New Jersey will offer 40 percent off its best available rates when guests book from Nov 24th through December 5th. Travel dates include November 25, 2019, through March 31 only.

Grand Canyon Lodges lobby
PHOTO: Grand Canyon Lodges lobby. (photo courtesy of Xanterra Travel Collection)

Xanterra Travel Collection

Xanterra’s annual Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale features up to 40 percent off hotels in Grand Canyon, Death Valley, Zion and Yellowstone. Also on sale: tickets on the historic Grand Canyon Railway, luxury hotels (The Broadmoor and Sea Island), Windstar Cruises, VBT Bicycling Vacations, Country Walkers, and more.

For more information on United States, Caribbean, Europe

For more Features & Advice News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Thanksgiving meal, turkey

gallery icon 15 Ways Americans Celebrate Thanksgiving Abroad

gallery icon 19 Luxury Couples Vacation Ideas for Winter 2020

The Complete Guide to 2019 Black Friday/Cyber Monday Travel Deals

New Study Breaks Down Customer Satisfaction With Travel Apps, Websites

Survey Suggests Global Interest in Solo Travel

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS