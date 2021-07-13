Last updated: 03:55 PM ET, Tue July 13 2021

Medjet Expands Air Medical Transport Benefits Globally

Features & Advice Janeen Christoff July 13, 2021

suitcase, passport and medical mask
The travel essentials during COVID-19 pandemic (photo via elenaleonova / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Medjet has further expanded its transport benefits for COVID-19.

Now, members who fall ill from COVID-19, and become hospitalized while traveling globally, may now be transported to a home hospital of their choice.

Prior to this announcement, Medjet would transport members home from within the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

"As more and more countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and South America have opened their borders to travelers, we have increased our COVID-19 transport capabilities. Our members' safety is always our top priority, and we continually evolve our services based on member needs," said Mike Hallman, CEO of Medjet.

The expansion does not increase member's prices and is applicable to both existing and new MedjetAssist and MedjetHorizon memberships.

"While COVID is still a top concern for travelers, our own internal polling (in May) also showed that members were still very concerned with all the other accidents and illnesses that kept us busy pre-COVID," said Hallman. "I think there's now a heightened awareness of vulnerability, overall, while away from home. We hope that being able to get members back from more destinations, even for COVID, gives them the confidence to enjoy traveling again."

In addition to maintaining membership pricing, Medjet will continue to absorb 100 percent of all costs associated with the transport and maintain its "no cost caps on transports" policy.

According to Medjet, a regular air ambulance transport can cost up to $30,000 domestically, and up to $180,000 internationally. Medjet memberships start at $99.

