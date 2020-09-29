Medjet Launches COVID-19 Air Transport Services
Features & Advice Brian Major September 29, 2020
Air medical transport and security firm Medjet will provide air transportation to a home hospital of their choice to members who become ill from COVID-19 and are hospitalized while traveling in the contiguous United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean beginning October 19, said company officials.
Medjet had previously excluded active COVID infections from its medical transport services, said company officials in a statement. MedJet has acquired additional aircraft equipped with isolation pods and hired trained crews, said Mike Hallman, the company’s CEO.
“We have worked through operational issues, clearances and ongoing restrictions relative to the 48 contiguous United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean,” Hallman said. He added that broader international transport for COVID-19 remains unavailable, but other hospitalization events for which Medjet transports members remain covered.
"Members hospitalized internationally, who are not COVID-positive, remain eligible for transport to their hospital at home,” Hallman said.
Prior to the pandemic, safety and security ranked as “the top concern” among many travelers, said Hallman. MedjetHorizon, the company’s membership package featuring additional security and crisis response benefits, was its fastest-growing program.
“The pandemic, while elevating medical concerns amongst travelers, has also elevated crime and safety concerns, even in places that used to be perceived as ‘safe,’ Hallman said. "We expect our MedjetHorizon numbers to remain strong.”
