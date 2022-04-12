Last updated: 06:05 PM ET, Tue April 12 2022

Most Americans Want Mask Mandate to Expire

Features & Advice Janeen Christoff April 12, 2022

Wearing a mask while traveling at the airport
Wearing a mask while traveling at the airport (photo via Chalabala / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Americans are moving on from mask mandates and COVID-19 testing.

A new survey from TripIt found that a majority of people said they want the mask mandate on transportation to expire and that they would like COVID-19 testing for international travel to end.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
The view from Timothy Hill overlooking Basseterre, the capital of St. Kitts and Nevis.

CDC Lowers COVID-19 Travel Warnings for More Caribbean Countries

Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas

The Best US Airports to Get Starbucks

American Airlines

American Airlines Expands Partnership With Expedia Group

Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 landing.

Frontier Airlines CEO Addresses Spirit Merger, Summer Travel

TripIt's research found that 54 percent of respondents said they want the mask mandate to expire. However, 30 percent want the mandate to be re-extended, and 16 percent don't have a preference either way.

Many say that the mask mandate is discouraging them from traveling. Nearly a third of respondents (32 percent) said that they would be more likely to travel if it wasn't in place.

Fifty-three percent of respondents said that the mandate ending would not make them more or less likely to travel.

Only 15 percent said the mandate ending would cause them to travel less.

Many people will continue to wear a mask on transportation regardless of the mandate. Thirty-nine percent of respondents plan to still wear a mask on a plane and other forms of public transit; 28 percent said they would wear a mask if they were feeling sick while traveling. One-third of travelers (33 percent) said they would no longer wear a mask when the mandate ends.

Travelers would also like testing requirements for international travel to be lifted.

Of those surveyed, 60 percent of respondents want the requirement removed. Twenty-seven would like to see the policy continue, and 13 percent said that they didn't have a preference.

Importantly, 44 percent indicated that they would be more likely to travel if the requirement was removed, and only 10 percent said that they would be less likely to travel internationally. Still, most people (46 percent) said that ending the policy would not impact their travel plans either way.

For more information on United States

For more Features & Advice News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
road, sustainable, sustainability, green, future, ecotourism, eco-friendly

10 Ways To Be a More Sustainable Traveler on Earth Day, and...

Younger Travelers Could Force a Rise in Buy Now, Pay Later Options

Destinations Funding Sustainability Through Tourist Taxes

Travel Demand Remains Strong Despite High Gas Prices

gallery icon The Latest Consumer Trends in Sustainable Travel

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS