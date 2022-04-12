Most Americans Want Mask Mandate to Expire
Features & Advice Janeen Christoff April 12, 2022
Americans are moving on from mask mandates and COVID-19 testing.
A new survey from TripIt found that a majority of people said they want the mask mandate on transportation to expire and that they would like COVID-19 testing for international travel to end.
TripIt's research found that 54 percent of respondents said they want the mask mandate to expire. However, 30 percent want the mandate to be re-extended, and 16 percent don't have a preference either way.
Many say that the mask mandate is discouraging them from traveling. Nearly a third of respondents (32 percent) said that they would be more likely to travel if it wasn't in place.
Fifty-three percent of respondents said that the mandate ending would not make them more or less likely to travel.
Only 15 percent said the mandate ending would cause them to travel less.
Many people will continue to wear a mask on transportation regardless of the mandate. Thirty-nine percent of respondents plan to still wear a mask on a plane and other forms of public transit; 28 percent said they would wear a mask if they were feeling sick while traveling. One-third of travelers (33 percent) said they would no longer wear a mask when the mandate ends.
Travelers would also like testing requirements for international travel to be lifted.
Of those surveyed, 60 percent of respondents want the requirement removed. Twenty-seven would like to see the policy continue, and 13 percent said that they didn't have a preference.
Importantly, 44 percent indicated that they would be more likely to travel if the requirement was removed, and only 10 percent said that they would be less likely to travel internationally. Still, most people (46 percent) said that ending the policy would not impact their travel plans either way.
