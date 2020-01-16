New Report Claims Travel Providers’ Priorities Are at Odds With Today’s Travelers’ Needs
Features & Advice Mackenzie Cullen January 16, 2020
Expedia Partner Solutions (EPS) conducted a survey questioning 25,000 travelers from 35 countries, in order to see if consumers feel like travel providers are meeting their expectations.
The data collected in their report, Global Traveler Expectations: How to Deliver on What Travelers Really Want, shows that travel providers are failing to deliver on consumer’s top priorities, thus not meeting expectations.
According to EPS, travel providers are failing to meet travelers’ needs despite features like offers and promotions, responsive customer service and a navigable website with an easy booking process. In fact, the problem may lie with travel providers over-delivering on certain features; when a traveler is overwhelmed with choices, the quantity of accommodation becomes less important.
Other key findings of EPS’s report include:
- A quarter of global travelers want more attention to customer service
- Quality and relevancy of accommodation content is a deal-breaker for frequent travelers
- Easy website navigation is important for emerging markets
- Globally, competitive pricing is not a top priority for travelers
“Our research report highlights a disconnect between what travelers most value in a travel provider and what these businesses are delivering. It is crucial that travel providers really understand what drives traveler choices and behaviors because those providers that fine-tune their offering to really match their travelers’ needs are sure to gain a competitive edge and build loyalty,” said Isabelle Pinson, VP Marketing of the EPS brand.
“At EPS, we unlock the power of Expedia Group by leveraging billions of global booking data points to shape the solutions we create for our travel partners. This ensures our products offer a seamless booking experience for travelers and strong conversion rates for travel businesses.
“While this report highlights that there are some universal expectations among global travelers that providers need to be aware of, importantly, there are also key differences in priorities, depending on which region travelers are from, how often they travel and the purpose of their trip. Therefore, it’s crucial that travel providers understand the needs of their specific audience to deliver on traveler expectations.”
To learn more, visit https://expediapartnersolutions.com/.
