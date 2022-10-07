The Latest Travel Trends Among Centennials
Juan Antonio (Oso) Oseguera October 07, 2022
Assist Card recently analyzed centennials or Generation Z travel trends and revealed this generation's particular preferences when it comes to seeing the world.
Workcation
It is one of the newest travel trends propelled by the pandemic. It combines work with travel in such a way that there is the possibility of moving to a destination for work reasons but also having extra time to get to know the tourist attractions where business events are held.
Study Trips
Student exchanges for this generation allow them to enrich their academic training and arrive with better tools for the labor market and live an unforgettable adventure by getting to know new international destinations.
Sustainable Tourism
Young people increasingly love the closeness to nature and take care of it in each of their trips, so local destinations in beach and rural areas have marked the main travel trends derived from the pandemic of COVID 19.
Digital Experiences
For new generations, it is essential to be "always connected." They have little interest in what is not showable in their social networks to establish a community. So connectivity to choose destinations, accommodations, transportation, and activities during their journey is a priority for these generations.
A Preference for Digitalization
As the revival of the tourism industry progresses, the importance of digital generations for the tourism sector is evident. For the travelers of this generation, the intention, more than living new travel experiences, is to be "always connected" and showcase these centennial travel trends.
Millennials (born 1981-1995) have sought in recent years to enjoy experiences focused on knowing cultural places, nature destinations, and magical towns. However, millennials have recently shared their prominence in tourism with centennials (1996-2010). The latter prefer ecotourism and activities that allow them to connect with nature and travel to concerts and music festivals.
According to the Bank of America Merrill Lynch, the so-called generation Z or centennial represents more than 35% of the population worldwide. It is recognized for being the first generation of digital natives.
There is something that stands out, and it is that both generations are digital. Recently, the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) promoted the restart of tourism activity based on sustainability and innovation and opened the door to intensify the possibilities of booking accommodations, purchasing transportation tickets, or buying travel assistance through technological applications that facilitate the choice and save time.
Centennial Travel Trends
"Young people research and evaluate experiences, costs, and everything digital platforms provide. This fact has become a need that influences the other generations to open up to new travel experiences and destinations," says Carlos Bricka, Country Manager of Assist Card Mexico, regarding centennial travel trends.
The culture of prevention and health care are also aspects to consider in centennials' travel trends. Assist Card offers various products ranging from $60,000 to $3 million in coverage to assist travelers wherever they are.
"The idea is to take our services to a self-manageable experience where digital natives can manage their products independently, and their link with Assist Card is increasingly personalized and 100 percent digital," added Bricka. "Innovation and agility to respond to challenging contexts are part of our DNA."
While the relevance of young people in the travel industry is unquestionable, technological innovation is the only way to allow industry players to stay close to them and consolidate their interests as new travel trends emerge.
