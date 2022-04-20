Travel Advisors Experience Private Air Travel
Features & Advice Paul G. Smith April 20, 2022
So how do you make private air travel comfortable, safe and affordable for the majority of Americans?
Imagine this...breakfast in Nashville, lunch in Memphis and dinner in New Orleans.
RoadRunAir has figured it out!
This company wanted to bring private air travel to the masses. TravelSmiths was fortunate enough to be able to travel on RoadRunAir Tours' first familiarization trip accompanied by the Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Leyla Allahverdiyeva, and the Regional Sales Manager, North America, Kevin Santos.
Twenty-four travel advisors were on the trip testing out this incredibly cool new product.
RoadRunAir designed this journey called the “Soul of the South” which departed out of Monmouth Jet Center (BML). The company is sticking to local regional airports. Imagine arriving in your VIP bus on to the tarmac, pulling up 20 feet from the plane and walking 20 steps to board the RoadRunAir private jet. The plane is an Embraer 145 and has been completely redone with only 30 first class seats, each with its own window and aisle.
The black sleek plane was beautifully appointed in white Italian leather with blue stitching to match the colors of the company.
Attention to detail has been the focus of this company and the owners, who have a world of experience in the hotel and airline industry and are focused on bringing first class private air to everyone.
Our itinerary named the “Soul of the South” currently flies from Monmouth Jet Center to Nashville, Memphis, New Orleans, Chattanooga and then back to Monmouth. We as advisers completed the trip in four days. RoadRunAir plans on spreading this itinerary out over an eight-day trip.
Using local regional airports, bypassing security lines and traveling on private luxury buses gets you to your downtown locations quickly, easily and comfortably.
RoadRunAir currently has three itineraries for the United States to start, and the plan is to offer the sale of this product through travel advisors.
Who has not dreamed of traveling on a private jet affordably? The hotels that the company plans on using are currently centrally located and easily accessible to the tours and city centers.
Experiences included traveling one hour and 20 minutes from New Jersey to Nashville, touring the Johnny Cash Museum, having lunch with live music at the Johnny Cash bar/music club, viewing the Country Music Hall of Fame, traveling to RCA Studio B and learning about the location and the music of Elvis where he recorded 245 of his masterpieces. Dolly Parton, Chet Atkins and other amazing country artists also recorded there.
After leaving Studio B, we went directly out to dinner from there and went to the Grand Ole Opry. For a Tuesday night, it was crowded. It was a fantastic facility, and in all honesty, I thought it was going to be a bit hokey. It ended up being one of the best shows we have seen. All the recording artists were “Hall of Famers,” and they performed about three songs each. It was broken up by commercials, and a comedian had us all laughing.
After heading back to the hotel for the evening and having breakfast the next morning, we flew out to iconic Graceland in Memphis, only a 25-minute flight from Nashville. Graceland, as we all know, is a must-see. The King has two planes and his car collection there, and we had a wonderful tour of his home.
From there, we hopped back on the bus, drove 10 minutes back to the airport and jumped back on our RoadRunAir plane for a short hop down to New Orleans, flying into the old New Orleans airport so close to the city. We then took a bus to the hotel two blocks from bourbon street and had another amazing dinner. We got up the next morning to have breakfast and go on a pretty cool gator tour of a Bayou.
We hopped back on the plane and scooted over to Chattanooga. Here we took a bus to the top of Lookout Mountain, which boasts beautiful views and great history, and another great dinner followed.
We had breakfast in Chattanooga, went to Ruby Falls where we saw the largest indoor mountain waterfall and walked through caverns of beautiful stalactites and stalagmites. Finally, our view of the waterfall at 27 stories beneath the earth was magnificent. We hopped back on the bus for a quick delicious box lunch and rode to the Lost Sea, about an hour from Chattanooga. Then back to the airport we went, pulling up right next to the plane and flying back to Monmouth Jet Center.
Overall, every advisor thought that this was a great concept and an exceptional way to travel, and the timeliness of this product hitting the market couldn’t be better. Look for them to roll this product and two others out this summer!
What a great mix of rock ‘n’ roll and nature. Congratulations RoadRunAir for having such a wonderful idea and making it happen.
Sponsored Content
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
For more information on United States
For more Features & Advice News
More by Paul G. Smith
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS