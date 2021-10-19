Last updated: 11:00 PM ET, Tue October 19 2021

Traveler Confidence on the Rise as Delta Variant Wanes

Features & Advice Janeen Christoff October 19, 2021

Woman with medical mask arriving in hotel.
Travelers are feeling more confident about taking vacations. (photo via South_agency / E+)

As the delta variant appears to have run its course, travelers are feeling more comfortable planning and taking vacations.

According to the latest Longwoods International and Miles Partnership tracking study of American travelers, as cases have dropped, confidence is getting a boost.

Only 27 percent of travelers report the pandemic would greatly affect their travel in the next six months, down from 36 percent in early September.

“The latest numbers from our U.S. traveler research are encouraging,” said Amir Eylon, President and CEO of Longwoods International. “As we have seen throughout the pandemic, traveler sentiment tends to track closely with the perceived state of the virus throughout the country – the more progress made against COVID-19, the stronger the demand for and confidence in travel.”

While the overall confidence in travel is improving, holiday travel still shows mixed results.

Two-thirds of American travelers said that they are fully or partially vaccinated. However, these vaccinated travelers indicated that they are evenly split about how they feel about traveling during the festive season. Half have no hesitations about taking a trip, while the other half were hesitant.

Meanwhile, one-third of travelers aren’t vaccinated and, among them, two-thirds have no hesitancy about holiday travel, while a third do.

Janeen Christoff
