US Travel Association Announces Return of Daily Getaways
Features & Advice Rich Thomaselli October 02, 2021
The U.S. Travel Association on Monday will preview the return of its popular Daily Getaways program, which goes on sale October 7 and runs through November 5.
It’s part of the agency’s annual initiative to stimulate travel across America.
Following a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the returning sale will feature exclusive deals from 10 major travel brands – including Choice Hotels, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG Hotels & Resorts and Marriott International – offering discounts up to 50 percent off loyalty points and hotel stays.
“As leisure travel ramps up in the United States, U.S. Travel is encouraging Americans to make plans with Daily Getaways’ exclusive offers,” Roger Dow, President and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association, said in a statement. “Over the next six months, as many as nine in 10 American travelers have a leisure getaway or vacation in their plans. Daily Getaways will help spur more travel and provide flexibility through point purchases, in particular.”
For some, Daily Getaways comes at a time when customers may need to use points before they expire; for others, it’s an opportunity to bank even more points for when they are ready to travel in the months ahead.
A limited number of offers will be available for online purchase each weekday beginning Thursday, October 7 at 1 p.m. EDT until November 5, or until supplies last.
To preview and later purchase the deals, consumers can visit DailyGetaways.com. Travelers can also sign up for daily alerts to be reminded of deals that interest them in order to log on early before limited quantities sell out.
