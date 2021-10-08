US Travel Association Calls on Congress for Additional Industry Relief
Features & Advice Janeen Christoff October 08, 2021
While the September jobs report released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics wasn't as optimistic as expected, there were still bright spots in the economy.
With just 194,000 jobs added to the economy last month, the report missed expectations by a wide margin, and that was true for the leisure and hospitality sectors as well.
Expectations may have been higher but the sector was one of the stronger areas of the economy, leading in job creation along with the professional and business services sector.
Several crises weighed on jobs, including the delta variant surge as well as Hurricane Ida.
The U.S. Travel Association reacted to the recent report, highlighting the need for Congress to provide further relief to the industry.
“Today’s employment analysis points to an uneven recovery for the critically important Leisure and Hospitality sector, which saw relatively few jobs added in September (just 74,000) compared to earlier months where hundreds of thousands of jobs were recovered," said U.S. Travel Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Policy Tori Emerson Barnes. "These uneven gains are largely attributed to the virus variant that affected travel at summer’s end.
“There remains a great need for Congress to provide additional federal relief and incentives to sustain travel-dependent businesses until a complete recovery can take hold – which will require the return of business travel as well as international inbound travel," Emerson Barnes said.
Labor shortages still remain a problem for the industry, and the Federal Reserve predicted earlier this year that these shortages could remain for many months.
For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Experience Italy's Marquee Destinations Like Never Before With VRetreats
For more information on United States
For more Features & Advice News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS