Last updated: 02:33 PM ET, Fri October 08 2021

US Travel Association Calls on Congress for Additional Industry Relief

Features & Advice Janeen Christoff October 08, 2021

Hospitality and leisure sector jobs continue to grow.
Hospitality and leisure sector jobs continue to grow. (photo courtesy

While the September jobs report released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics wasn't as optimistic as expected, there were still bright spots in the economy.

With just 194,000 jobs added to the economy last month, the report missed expectations by a wide margin, and that was true for the leisure and hospitality sectors as well.

ADVERTISING

Expectations may have been higher but the sector was one of the stronger areas of the economy, leading in job creation along with the professional and business services sector.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Tammy Levent and her daugter, Katie Levent

Experiencing Two Ships Cruising Around the Mediterranean

Cyber attacker.

TSA Announces Plan to Improve Cybersecurity for Rail, Airline...

Florida

Florida Files Appeal Against Norwegian Cruise Line Over...

Travel insurance

New Travel Trends Emerge for Insurance Buyers

Several crises weighed on jobs, including the delta variant surge as well as Hurricane Ida.

The U.S. Travel Association reacted to the recent report, highlighting the need for Congress to provide further relief to the industry.

“Today’s employment analysis points to an uneven recovery for the critically important Leisure and Hospitality sector, which saw relatively few jobs added in September (just 74,000) compared to earlier months where hundreds of thousands of jobs were recovered," said U.S. Travel Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Policy Tori Emerson Barnes. "These uneven gains are largely attributed to the virus variant that affected travel at summer’s end.

“There remains a great need for Congress to provide additional federal relief and incentives to sustain travel-dependent businesses until a complete recovery can take hold – which will require the return of business travel as well as international inbound travel," Emerson Barnes said.

Labor shortages still remain a problem for the industry, and the Federal Reserve predicted earlier this year that these shortages could remain for many months.

For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on United States

For more Features & Advice News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Woman by the edge of an infinity pool enjoying tropical climate in Ubud, Bali.

Wellness Travelers’ Post-Pandemic Priorities and...

What’s Happening With Car Rental and Hotel Prices Right Now?

Travel Industry Sees Strength in Luxury Market and Rise in Advisor Use

Some Travelers Willing To Pay More for 100 Percent Vaccinated Flights, Hotels

Google Reveals Key Trends, Insights for Marketing Holiday Travel

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS