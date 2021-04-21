US Travelers Are Getting Vaccinated at a Rapid Pace
Features & Advice Janeen Christoff April 21, 2021
The most recent data from Longwoods International tracking study of American travelers has found that American travelers are seeking out vaccinations.
According to its data, Longwoods has found that 42 percent of American travelers are fully vaccinated for COVID-19. One month ago, that number stood at 24 percent and is significantly higher than the 26 percent vaccination rate for the general U.S. population.
Fifteen percent of travelers in the U.S. have received one of two doses of the vaccine, and 17 percent more expect to be at least partially vaccinated by the end of May.
“Travelers are anxious to hit the road, and they see being vaccinated as a key ingredient to taking safe trips,” said Amir Eylon, President and CEO of Longwoods International. “And while a vast majority of active travelers embrace the vaccines, 12% do not plan to get vaccinated and 9% are unsure if they will.”
In addition to vaccination rates trending up, confidence in getting out is growing as well. The latest data indicates that more people believe it's safe to travel outside one’s home community, and support for opening up local communities to visitors continues to trend upward.
Sixty-one percent of those surveyed said that they feel safe dining in local restaurants and shopping in local retail stores, also the highest level in a year.
This most recent survey, supported by Miles Partnership, took place April 14-19, 2021.
