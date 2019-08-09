WATCH: American Idol Stars Share Their Experiences in the Dominican Republic
Features & Advice All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels Patrick Clarke August 09, 2019
The Dominican Republic is a premier destination, drawing millions of Americans each year. However, a wave of sensationalized media reports has threatened to tarnish the Caribbean nation's reputation among American travelers.
Fortunately, officials in the Dominican Republic, including the folks at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Punta Cana, have been proactive in reassuring uncertain travelers that the destination has been and remains safe for visitors.
If you're still not convinced, take it from the people who could travel to any destination in the world but chose to spend their summer in the Dominican Republic.
TravelPulse founder Mark Murphy recently sat down with several American Idol performers taking part in the All-Star Summer Music Takeover at the Hard Rock in Punta Cana to find out what their experiences have been in the wake of a barrage of negative news coverage.
"The Dominican Republic is easily one of the prettiest places that I've ever been," said singer-songwriter and American Idol season 14 runner-up Clark Beckham.
"I've been here three times already. I came here to perform the first time at Hard Rock and then I came back for vacation. Getting to come back here a third time, the news wasn't really a factor for me because I had already experienced it," added American Idol season 12 winner Candice Glover.
"It's paradise and people love coming here."
For those who may be wary of the island's all-inclusive resorts, fan-favorite and finalist in season four of American Idol, Constantine Maroulis called the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Punta Cana a "first-class property."
"I've been to Hard Rock properties all around the world but this was one that I had not been to yet. I think it's a first-class property. The hospitality is second to none. I was just in Tokyo and Australia and I have to say this is right up there with the top properties in the world," said Maroulis. "Come on down. Hard Rock is known for great live music experiences and you're certainly going to get one this summer with our show."
You can watch TravelPulse's interviews with Maroulis, Glover, Beckham and other American Idol stars in the video above.
For more information on All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels, Dominican Republic, Punta Cana
For more Features & Advice News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS