WATCH: Travel Leaders Group Shares a Message of Hope
Features & Advice Travel Leaders Group Rich Thomaselli April 11, 2020
Travel agency company Travel Leaders Group and its advisors understand how the global coronavirus pandemic is impacting travel, from family vacations to business trips.
So the company created what it calls a “Message of Hope” that is gaining traction on social media, encouraging travelers to #DreamNowTravelLater.
It’s a beautiful message of what travel was, is and will be.
For more information on Travel Leaders Group
For more Features & Advice News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS