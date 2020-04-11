Last updated: 11:54 AM ET, Sat April 11 2020

WATCH: Travel Leaders Group Shares a Message of Hope

Features & Advice Travel Leaders Group Rich Thomaselli April 11, 2020

Uyuni Salt Flat in Bolivia
PHOTO: Uyuni Salt Flat in Bolivia, just one of the places you can #DreamNowTravelLater. (photo via O.T.W./iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Travel agency company Travel Leaders Group and its advisors understand how the global coronavirus pandemic is impacting travel, from family vacations to business trips.

So the company created what it calls a “Message of Hope” that is gaining traction on social media, encouraging travelers to #DreamNowTravelLater.

It’s a beautiful message of what travel was, is and will be.

For more information on Travel Leaders Group

For more Features & Advice News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Health care workers at a hospital in San Pedro, Belize.

The Luxury Travel Sector is Aiding Communities During COVID-19

Survey Shows Travelers Dreaming About Travel, Cautious About Planning

Celebrate Easter at Home With Traditions From Around the World

See Ruined European Castles Digitally Rebuilt Before Your Very Eyes

Survey Shows Pent-Up Demand for Travel Continues to Build Among Americans

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS