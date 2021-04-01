Ways To Celebrate National Park Week This Year
Features & Advice Lacey Pfalz April 01, 2021
Join in celebrating National Park Week with the National Park Service and National Park Foundation this April 17-25, 2021.
The United States has over 400 national parks; that’s something to be proud of. This National Park Week, connect on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram to share park stories and learn more about the national parks, with new Instagram banners and stickers as well as a dedicated Twitter chat to share your favorite national park stories.
Each day of National Park Week is themed for celebrating everyone that makes our national parks special. From Military Monday, which celebrates how NPF and NPS preserve military history and help veterans, to B.A.R.K. Ranger Day, which celebrates all the roles man’s best friend plays in the national parks.
There are also other ways, beyond social media, to celebrate National Park Week. Volunteers across the nation are encouraged to clean their parks, plant trees and assist archeologists. Learn more about how to give thanks to the awesome National Park Ambassadors near you, or how to become one here.
Children can also become Junior Rangers and join their area’s closest Junior Ranger program or earn their badge at home. The program encourages children to explore and learn with the Junior Ranger Angler and Junior Ranger Railroad Explorer programs.
For more information, please visit the National Park Foundation.
