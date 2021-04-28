WTTC Unveils Women Initiative at Global Summit
Features & Advice World Travel & Tourism Council Claudette Covey April 28, 2021
The World Travel & Tourism Council forged an initiative to bolster the position of women in the industry with the Women Initiative and the WTTC Cancun Women Declaration, which was adopted by upward of 100 travel-related companies at the organization’s Global Summit in Cancun.
The initiative was announced by WTTC President and CEO Gloria Guevara and advocated by tennis champion Martina Navratilova.
“As the first female president and CEO of WTTC, it is an honor to champion this important initiative,” said Guevara, a former Mexico minister of tourism.
“The pledge made today with the launch of the first Women Initiative in travel and tourism by a combination of the private, public and academic sectors to work towards women’s equality, marks a significant step forward.
“Globally, women have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic which has exacerbated the pay gap, the opportunity gap and the shocking lack of senior positions and leadership roles across the travel and tourism sector.”
Guevara noted the need for change, citing WTTC research detailing the crucial roles women play in the industry and the fact that they represent 54 percent of its global employment.
“Women have always had to outperform men, and whilst things are changing for the better, it is still a fight and a constant battle,” said Navratilova, who during her career won 18 Grand Slam championships.
“Change happens much quicker when it comes from the top. Companies would be more profitable if more women were in positions of power and boardrooms were less homogenous and reflected the diversity of their customers.
“This is why I am delighted to be here with WTTC on the day it launches its Women Initiative. As an advocate for women’s rights, I know every act we take will help change the lives of women everywhere and make the world fairer and better. It led to the signing of the WTTC Cancun Women Declaration to support women, which recognized their contribution around the world and the importance of an equal equitable environment to enable them to thrive as leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators.”
The initiative features two key short-term, private components: “developing skills and creating formal sponsorship and mentorship programs for young women in business,” WTTC said.
The private sector pledged to increase female representation of leadership positions by 30-50 percent and aim toward increasing by a third the representation of women to board levels and C-suites by 2030.
Also part and parcel to the initiative is “a commitment to identify opportunities to reduce any gender pay gaps and implement gender diverse slate requirement for all open roles and to each year share progress and publish an action plan to achieve their goals,” WTTC said.
Companies that signed the declaration include the Mexican Caribbean Tourism, Hilton, Carnival Corporation, CLIA, Apple Leisure Group, Intrepid, Expedia, IHG and Barcelona Tourism.
For more information on World Travel & Tourism Council, Cancun
For more Features & Advice News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS