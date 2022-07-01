CTM Acquires Independent Travel Network, 1000 Mile Travel Group
Corporate Travel Management (CTM), the Australia-based business travel management group, acquired the Australian independent travel network, 1000 Mile Travel Group on July 1, expanding its reach in the corporate small and middle-sized enterprises.
It’s also a sign of CTM’s strategic growth, marking its fourth acquisition in two years. Other notable acquisitions include Travel and Transport in 2020 and Helloworld Corporate in April, 2022, according to Business Travel News Europe.
The acquisition follows a partnership between both companies of almost one year, through CTM’s Lightning online booking tool.
Jamie Pherous, CTM’s founder and managing director, hopes to expand 1000 Mile Travel Group into the United Kingdom and North America.
“1000 Mile Travel Group is a highly successful business that has crafted a unique value proposition for those agents wanting to not only manage their own SME portfolio from home, but also grow that portfolio and provide services demanded by corporate clients,” said Pherous.
CTM is a global corporation consisting of brands across the globe, like the U.S.-based Travelcorp, Corporate Travel Planners and Montrose Travel, Lotus Tours in Asia, Redfern Travel in the U.K. and many others.
