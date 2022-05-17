Ensemble Approves Acquisition by Navigatr Group
Ensemble Travel Group shareholders voted in favor of an acquisition by Navigatr Group, a privately held company that invests in travel companies. The deal is said to benefit members and suppliers alike as well as create a new and innovative consortium model.
“We are very pleased that the shareholders saw the myriad opportunities this deal offered for them from access to new technology and resources to the ability to streamline supplier contracts and programs,” said David Harris, CEO of Ensemble Travel Group who will now assume the role of Chairman. “Among the many benefits is that Ensemble members will be able to transact as they have always done, but with access to additional revolutionary travel platforms such as ADX, which offers agents instant commission visibility, one click insurance and more to improve efficiencies and earnings.”
Michael Johnson of Navigatr will take on the role of president at Ensemble Travel Group, which will remain a standalone entity within the Navigatr Group.
“As I have come to know the Ensemble team and members over the past several months, I am more confident than ever of the value that this new consortium model represents,” added Johnson. “It’s been very gratifying to hear from members about their excitement at the additional opportunities and resources that will be available to them to grow and enhance their businesses. The new Ensemble is truly poised for significant network growth to deliver for all of our stakeholders.”
Members also shared their approval of the acquisition.
“After spending the past eight years on the Board of Directors and as a member of Ensemble for the past 17 years, I am very proud that Ensemble will continue as a leader in the travel consortium space, states Ross Spalding, President of Crown Cruise Vacations. “I am very excited for the future of Ensemble and its members, with the support of the Navigatr Group, whose mission and focus are to make travel advisors and travel agencies more profitable. With this new partnership, Ensemble will quickly become a leader in the air and hotel arena building on its proven success and leadership in cruise, tour, marketing, and meeting and events.”
