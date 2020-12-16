Last updated: 07:57 PM ET, Wed December 16 2020

Signature Welcomes New Members

Host Agency & Consortia Signature Travel Network Janeen Christoff December 16, 2020

Woman working from the computer
Signature's industry-leading marketing, technology and training options are a draw for agencies. (photo via Prostock-Studio/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Signature Travel Network welcomed 18 new member agencies this year.

“I am thrilled to welcome our new members,” said Alex Sharpe, president and CEO of Signature. “All 18 share our unique Signature philosophy as well as their own exceptional experiences that will help to drive our organization forward.”

ADVERTISING

Belinda and Michelle Crews, co-owners of Elevations Travel, found their new affiliation with Signature especially helpful during these trying times.

“Joining the Signature Travel Network has been nothing short of a breath of fresh air,” they said. “Signature is the epitome of having one’s back and their team is always there to support us. On top of having a true family concept, Signature has the most amazing technology and tools that are on one platform. Everything and anything we may need is at our fingertips, and easy to navigate.“

Signature has played an important role in keeping its travel agents at the fore of the industry during the pandemic through its industry-leading marketing, technology and training options.

"Each of our new members embodies the qualities that we at Signature are committed to upholding,” said Kimberly Waters, vice president of Member Acquisition and Engagement. “We pride ourselves on providing our members with industry-best support as well as tools and benefits that will enhance their client experience and maximize efficiencies for their advisors."

MORE Host Agency & Consortia
Woman working from the computer

Avoya Travel Concludes Part Two of Annual Conference and...

Booking flight travel

Travel Experts Shares Positive Outlook for 2021

Fee and Garcia

Cruise Planners: Bookings Rise for Mid-2021 With Vaccine...

These are the 18 new 2020 members:

Cadillac Travel–Southfield, Michigan

Continental Capers Travel Center–Gainesville, Florida

Edgewood Travel–Savannah, Georgia

Elevations Travel–Atlanta

Go Travel–Longwood, Florida

Jeffrey’s World of Travel–Great Neck, New York

MEI-Travel–Issaquah, Wahsington

Prestige Travel and Cruises–Las Vegas

Stellar Travel–Bellevue, Washington

The Art of Vacationing–Scottsdale, Arizona

Travel and Cruise Desk–Lake Oswego, Oregon

Travel of America–Covina, California

Travel Planners International

Unique Romance and Adventure Travel–Anacortes, WA

Viejas el Corte Ingles, Mexico City-an International Affiliate

Viking Travel Service–Westmont, Illinois

Vista Travel Associates – North Palm Beach, Florida

World-Wide Travel Associates – Washington, D.C.

For more information on Signature Travel Network, United States

For more Host Agency & Consortia News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Woman working from the computer

Avoya Travel Concludes Part Two of Annual Conference and Wraps...

Avoya Travel

Travel Experts Shares Positive Outlook for 2021

Cruise Planners: Bookings Rise for Mid-2021 With Vaccine News

Avoya Travel Unveils Second Part of Annual Conference Dec. 1-4

Avoya Travel Announces New Promotion Allowing Agencies to Affiliate for Free

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS