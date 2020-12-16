Signature Welcomes New Members
Host Agency & Consortia Signature Travel Network Janeen Christoff December 16, 2020
Signature Travel Network welcomed 18 new member agencies this year.
“I am thrilled to welcome our new members,” said Alex Sharpe, president and CEO of Signature. “All 18 share our unique Signature philosophy as well as their own exceptional experiences that will help to drive our organization forward.”
Belinda and Michelle Crews, co-owners of Elevations Travel, found their new affiliation with Signature especially helpful during these trying times.
“Joining the Signature Travel Network has been nothing short of a breath of fresh air,” they said. “Signature is the epitome of having one’s back and their team is always there to support us. On top of having a true family concept, Signature has the most amazing technology and tools that are on one platform. Everything and anything we may need is at our fingertips, and easy to navigate.“
Signature has played an important role in keeping its travel agents at the fore of the industry during the pandemic through its industry-leading marketing, technology and training options.
"Each of our new members embodies the qualities that we at Signature are committed to upholding,” said Kimberly Waters, vice president of Member Acquisition and Engagement. “We pride ourselves on providing our members with industry-best support as well as tools and benefits that will enhance their client experience and maximize efficiencies for their advisors."
These are the 18 new 2020 members:
Cadillac Travel–Southfield, Michigan
Continental Capers Travel Center–Gainesville, Florida
Edgewood Travel–Savannah, Georgia
Elevations Travel–Atlanta
Go Travel–Longwood, Florida
Jeffrey’s World of Travel–Great Neck, New York
MEI-Travel–Issaquah, Wahsington
Prestige Travel and Cruises–Las Vegas
Stellar Travel–Bellevue, Washington
The Art of Vacationing–Scottsdale, Arizona
Travel and Cruise Desk–Lake Oswego, Oregon
Travel of America–Covina, California
Travel Planners International
Unique Romance and Adventure Travel–Anacortes, WA
Viejas el Corte Ingles, Mexico City-an International Affiliate
Viking Travel Service–Westmont, Illinois
Vista Travel Associates – North Palm Beach, Florida
World-Wide Travel Associates – Washington, D.C.
For more information on Signature Travel Network, United States
For more Host Agency & Consortia News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS