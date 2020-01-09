Travel Leaders Group Appoints J.D. O’Hara CEO
January 09, 2020
Travel Leaders Group named J.D. O’Hara, who has served as president for the past year, as chief executive officer, effective immediately. He replaced Ninan Chacko, who resigned to pursue other opportunities, the company explained.
O’Hara said he expects a seamless transition since he has worked closely with Chacko.
Over the past year, O’Hara has been responsible for managing the company’s operating divisions, as well as mergers and acquisition activities and strategic planning. His focus has been on partnering with the business division leaders to address specific needs of the individual brands while continuing to enhance the travel advisor and agency value proposition.
As CEO, his role also will include oversight of the finance, information technology, supplier relations, human resources, marketing and legal departments, as well as the executive leadership team. He will continue to serve on the board of directors.
“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Ninan for his four years of dedicated service at the helm of Travel Leaders Group,” said Michael Batt, chairman of Travel Leaders Group. “He led our company through a period of phenomenal growth and change and raised the profile of our company across the industry.”
Prior to joining Travel Leaders Group in 2018, O’Hara was senior partner at Certares Management, LLC, owner of Travel Leaders Group, and he has had a long association with the company.
He was part of the original management buyout of Carlson Leisure Group from Carlson Companies in January 2008 that eventually led to the formation of Travel Leaders Group.
O’Hara has had direct oversight of Travel Leaders Group’s vast investment activity, including the mergers and acquisitions of Tzell Travel Group, Nexion Travel Group, Vacation.com, Protravel International, Andrew Harper Travel and ALTOUR.
O’Hara also led international growth strategy with the acquisitions of Mexico-based Corporate Travel Services and U.K.-based agencies Colletts Travel and Barrhead Travel, as well as event services company, YES.
Prior to joining Travel Leaders Group, O’Hara served in the investment banking industry at Lehman Brothers in New York. He received an MBA from Vanderbilt University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.
