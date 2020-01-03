Barry Liben, Chairman and Former CEO of Tzell Travel Group, Passes Away
Barry Liben, Chairman of Tzell Travel Group, passed away Jan. 2, 2020, after a year of health battles at the age of 67. Liben had served as chairman of Tzell since 2016 and before that was the organization’s president and CEO for nearly 40 years.
He additionally had served as CEO of Travel Leaders Group and was a current member of the company’s board of directors.
“It is with profound sadness that we share the news that Barry Liben, our friend, boss, mentor and true mensch, passed away last night,” said Cindy Schlansky and Monty Swaney, co-presidents of Tzell Travel Group. “He was an icon in the travel industry, a loyal and honest friend, a generous philanthropist, rabid New York Giants fan, a man who loved a good laugh, and above all, a man who adored his family, loved his wife without bounds and found immense joy and pride in his children and seven grandchildren.”
Tzell Travel Group is a highly recognized and award-winning travel agency organization specializing in luxury leisure, corporate and entertainment travel with offices in the U.S. and U.K. The company said much of its success is due to Liben’s strong business acumen, management savvy and leadership skills.
At the time of his initial investment in 1977, Tzell employed three people. Liben grew Tzell Travel Group to become one of the industry’s largest luxury travel agencies with over 700 agents, staff and management. Liben’s successful business philosophy — “create an environment conducive to initiative and hard work, encourage a sense of fun, then let people do their best and recognize it” — continues as Tzell’s legacy today.
In 2008, Tzell Travel Group merged with Travel Leaders Group, and from that time until 2015, Liben served as CEO for Travel Leaders Group. He worked in partnership with Chairman Michael Batt to grow the enterprise from $7 billion in annual sales volume to nearly $20 billion.
During his tenure, Travel Leaders Group acquired Protravel International, Vacation.com and Nexion, while expanding internationally beyond the U.S. and U.K. into Canada, Australia, Ireland and Greece.
“Barry will be remembered as a kind and generous leader who was driven to succeed through determination and hard work,” Batt said. “He was one of our travel industry’s biggest champions and will be missed by all.”
“In Tzell, Barry created a travel company with a big heart that brought joy, not only to our customers, but to everyone who worked there,” said Awilda Gonzalez, senior vice president-operations and engagement at Tzell Travel Group.
In addition to establishing the Protravel and Tzell Foundation in the wake of 2012’s Hurricane Sandy, Liben’s philanthropic work included serving on a number of high-profile association and community organization boards including the Israel Community Development Foundation and the National Stuttering Association.
