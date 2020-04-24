Virtuoso Travel Week 2020 to Be Held in Virtual Format
Virtuoso’s annual Virtuoso Travel Week 2020 will not take place in Las Vegas – as it always does – but will instead be held in a virtual format, the company said
The event, which was scheduled to take place Aug. 9 to 13, will incorporate many traditional elements of Virtuoso Week.
“It’s become painfully obvious that Virtuoso Travel Week 2020 cannot take place in its traditional format in Las Vegas as originally scheduled,” Virtuoso CEO Matthew Upchurch said in a statement to the luxury consortium’s members.
“Being able to see the faces of our colleagues [virtually] and our friends has been an emotional lifesaver,” he said in video posted on the Virtuoso website. “But it’s the strength of our relationships that this technology has accentuated – but not created. “That is why we ask you to keep us on your calendar for Aug. 10 for the opening session, Under One Sky.
Upchurch noted that Virtuoso is working “create elements” for the conference, which will be rolled out in the next few months.
“We’re actively piloting and testing virtual techniques to meet the standards you expect – but I’m sure that most of you, like me, are longing to laugh together, to hug, to share the energy and rhythm of the heart that you only get when you’re physically together.”
