A Day Well Spent at Hotel Xcaret Mexico
One of the biggest draws for staying at Hotel Xcaret Mexico in Riviera Maya is the included access to multiple nearby parks and tours.
Not only are iconic parks such as Xcaret, Xel-Ha and Xplor included in the stay, but transportation to and from is also part of the package. Visitors can zip line through the jungle one day and explore cenotes the next. Many people take advantage of the All-Fun Inclusive experience and explore a new adventure each day.
In addition to spending time at these parks, though, the resort itself has a lot to offer. Guests choosing to spend the day at the property during their stay will also enjoy a fun-filled day.
After waking up at leisure, guests can begin the day with a buffet breakfast at Chibali. This restaurant has flavors to satisfy every taste bud, so families will have no problem finding food for everyone in the group. Chibali is open for lunch and dinner as well, so visitors can always come back for more later in the day.
At this point, the sun is most likely high in the sky, so the pool or beach may be an excellent place to visit post breakfast. There are several spots to choose from, as there are coves and beaches along the river that runs through the property.
Guests can choose to participate in river activities such as kayaking or paddle boarding or simply sit back and enjoy the warmth of the sun. There are also other activities such as playing tennis or hiking through the jungle trails.
And no need to worry if it starts to rain—the Xiipal Family Club has a pool table, air hockey mini-soccer table and a TV, and it’s a great place to make family memories together.
Later in the afternoon, the children might still have energy and parents may be ready for some much-needed relaxation. The Xiquillos Kids Club is available for the kids in the group to meet new friends, enjoy fun activities and learn about the Mexican culture.
During this time, parents can sneak away to the Muluk Spa for a relaxing spa treatment such as a massage or facial.
Everyone can then meet back in the room to recoup and maybe take an afternoon snooze on the balcony hammock before getting ready for dinner.
Picking a place for dinner might be a tough decision since there are several restaurants to choose from. Guests can enjoy traditional Mexican cuisine or an international favorite. There are several bars located throughout the property as well for guests to enjoy a before or after dinner cocktail.
This resort is set up in a way to allow visitors to fill their days with activities or choose to do nothing at all.
When guests retire to their rooms, they can reflect on a day well spent and rest up for another fun-filled day ahead—whether it’s at the property or at one of the Experiencias Xcaret parks.
