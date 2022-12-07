A Historic Stay in the Heart of San Francisco
December 07, 2022
If you are in search of the ideal holiday sojourn, San Francisco is just about the perfect stop. It's chilly but not too cold. It's festive and easy to explore on foot and over a long weekend. There are ample bars and restaurants to choose from as well as museums, shopping and more--all easily at your fingertips in this compact town.
For those who are visiting "the City by the Bay," the Clift Royal Sonesta is the perfect place to stay. This historic hotel is right in the heart of San Francisco in the middle of it all.
Guests can easily walk to Union Square for epic shopping, take a ride on a historic cable car, saunter down to North Beach for a delicious meal or catch a show at the legendary Orpheum Theater.
More than a century old, the recently renovated hotel has a past steeped in history that now has a new, modern, touch.
Certainly, the piece de resistance at this iconic property is the legendary Redwood Room. The famous bar has been restored and re-emerges as a modern hangout for a new era while maintaining its glamorous allure and Art Deco style. While its famous redwood bar, which legend says was carved from a single redwood tree was updated many years ago, its redwood walls and original artwork by Austrian painter Gustav Klimt were meticulously freshened up. The bar tends to be busy, especially during peak hours on weekends, so guests are encouraged to reserve a table if they are wanting to dine.
The hotel's other claim to fame is its famous “Big Chair.” Its French embroidery also received an update with new, modern silver upholstery, however, guests will still find the signature "wink" underneath the chair.
A new addition to the property is Frederick's. The eatery and cafe located just off the lobby is the perfect stop to pick up a quick bite on the way out to explore for the day. The adorable bistro takes a page from the hotel's storied past and blends in with modern French appeal.
Guests will feel right at home at the Clift with a variety of accommodation options. While the hotel may date back a century, the rooms feel modern and spacious, especially with their most recent makeover.
Visitors can choose from a deluxe king room, an executive king, a king city-view, an executive with two queens, a junior suite, a junior suite with two kings, a one-bedroom suite king, and a deluxe suite king.
Those traveling to the city on a romantic sojourn for the holidays will particularly enjoy the one-bedroom king suite. These corner rooms offer sweeping city views, a spacious living and dining area as well as a large bedroom and bathroom with a shower. There is plenty of room for couples to spread out and lots of space to tuck away all your recent purchases while holiday shopping.
For those heading to the Clift Royal Sonesta Hotel for the holidays, there are offers guests can take advantage of. The Holidays at the Clift package includes a $40 food and beverage credit for each night of your stay (perfect for the Redwood Room) as well as an upgrade and a late checkout. The Holiday Adventures Await package includes overnight valet parking, welcome craft cocktails from the Redwood Room and an upgrade to a Junior Suite.
