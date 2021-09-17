A Relaxing Retreat on the Beaches of La Romana
A breathtaking beach, gourmet dining venues and modern accommodations all in one place? These are just a few of the many luxuries guests will walk into during a stay at Playa Hotels & Resorts’ adults-only Hilton La Romana.
Located just 20 minutes from the La Romana International Airport and 75 minutes from the Santo Domingo Airport, visitors have easy access to the property upon arrival in the Dominican Republic.
The all-inclusive excitement begins from the moment guests step foot on the resort. Unlimited access to a variety of à la carte dining options is included throughout the stay, and reservations are not required.
Pan-Asian delicacies are found at Sakura, and seafood favorites are at Mare Grill & Restaurant, an eatery with a romantic seaside setting. Noor offers Mediterranean flavors in a relaxed outdoor area, and Chinola has stunning views of the ocean while serving up authentic Dominican menu items. Caoba is also available for those looking for an international buffet.
In addition to the restaurant options, the property is home to five different bars and lounges, two of which are swim-up bars.
There’s no shortage of fun during a stay at Hilton La Romana. Guests can enjoy theme party nights, live music and dancing at the disco. During the day there are options for water activities in the ocean, pool time, workouts at the fitness center and more. There are also several local area excursions for visitors to book during their stay.
The property takes spa amenities to a whole new level. Here guests can enjoy outdoor hydrotherapy whirlpool baths and seaside massages in a palapa. The spa offers a full menu of rejuvenating treatments.
While there is plenty available to do to stay busy at this resort, visitors also have full access to the next-door family-friendly Hilton La Romana. This means having access to additional restaurant, bar and lounge options as well as a water park.
With a pristine white sand beach in one direction and a lush, tropical jungle in the other, it’s easy to unplug from daily life and relax and reconnect with loved ones.
In addition to the adults-only Hilton La Romana, Playa Hotels & Resorts has four other properties in the Dominican Republic. From endless family fun to romantic adults-only atmospheres, the resort company has something for every traveler.
Contact a travel advisor or visit Hilton La Romana’s website to learn more about this resort or to begin planning your next Caribbean getaway.
