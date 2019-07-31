AAA Announces New Inspector’s Best of Housekeeping Award
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood July 31, 2019
Travelers love a clean room when staying at a hotel on vacation, and AAA has announced a new Inspector’s Best of Housekeeping award to let people know the cleanest properties.
Every AAA Inspected & Approved hotel must meet expected standards of cleanliness and condition scores to receive a Diamond Rating, but facilities awarded the Inspector’s Best of Housekeeping designation must significantly surpass expectations.
All areas of the property will receive a comprehensive, on-site inspection that must reflect this very high standard as AAA inspectors review for evidence of dirt, dust, pests, equipment performance and more.
“AAA has found that cleanliness and physical condition are consistently among the most important components travelers consider when looking for a hotel,” AAA Inspections director Michael Petrone said in a statement. “This new designation identifies hotels with exceptional practices.”
“The vast majority of AAA Inspected & Approved hotels fall in the midscale, Three Diamond range, so those that earn the Inspector’s Best of Housekeeping badge are a step above in a way that matters to today’s discerning traveler,” Petrone continued.
To earn the Inspector’s Best of Housekeeping award, properties must demonstrate housekeeping excellence for two consecutive inspections and be free of AAA member complaints. As a result, the total number of properties to achieve the award varies throughout the year.
States with the Most AAA Inspector’s Best of Housekeeping Hotels:
1. California (982)
2. Florida (485)
3. Texas (468)
4. North Carolina (458)
5. New York (406)
6. Virginia (328)
7. Pennsylvania (281)
8. Tennessee (268)
9. Maryland (238)
10. Massachusetts (215)
Cities with the Most AAA Inspector’s Best of Housekeeping Hotels:
1. New York, New York (161)
2. Houston, Texas (90)
3. Washington, D.C. (78)
4. Orlando, Florida (69)
5. Charlotte, North Carolina (68)
6. Austin, Texas (63)
7. Nashville, Tennessee (61)
8. San Diego, California (60)
9. Anaheim, California (50)
10. San Antonio, Texas (49)
Visit the AAA Travel Guides or TripTik Travel Planner to find AAA Inspected & Approved hotels that have earned the 2019 AAA Inspector’s Best Of Housekeeping award.
For more information on United States
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS