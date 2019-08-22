Agents Guide to Selling The Excellence Collection
Hotel & Resort The Excellence Collection Codie Liermann August 22, 2019
Travel agents often have a mix of different clients, some are constantly looking for last-minute deals and don’t really mind where they stay, and others have specific requirements for all aspects of the trip. Clients also have various budgets, interests and expectations.
Your high-end clients looking for upscale luxury and quality service will find it with a stay at one of the resorts in The Excellence Collection. The various properties offer spacious suites, rooftop terraces and private pools, among other things.
The Excellence Collection is comprised of three different all-inclusive resort brands including Excellence Resorts, Beloved Hotels and Finest Resorts. And while they all have exceptional customer service, beautiful accommodations and an all-inclusive concept, each brand caters to a specific audience in order to provide a tailored experience.
There are five Excellence Resorts properties: Excellence Playa Mujeres and Excellence Riviera Cancun in Mexico, Excellence Punta Cana and Excellence El Carmen in the Dominican Republic and Excellence Oyster Bay in Jamaica.
Each one offers a wide variety of dining options, personalized service and a warm atmosphere for adults only. Guests visiting these properties appreciate the modern and stylish designs and lively, sophisticated social settings.
Beloved Playa Mujeres makes up the Beloved Hotels brand with an excellent location just north of Cancun in Playa Mujeres. This five-star boutique hotel is also adults-only, but geared specifically towards couples, offering a focus on romance and wellness.
With a chic and trendy concept and a secluded beach, this resort allows couples to find a relaxing, intimate getaway to reconnect with one another.
The Finest Resorts brand consists of Finest Playa Mujeres and Finest Punta Cana. Catering to couples, families and wedding groups, the Finest Resorts properties are perfect for the young at heart. Visitors to these properties enjoy a contemporary design and a fun, upbeat environment.
Finest Resorts even offers amenities specifically designed for the younger visitors such as the playground, water park and kid-oriented spa treatments.
With all-inclusive luxury and high-end service put front and center, The Excellence Collection provides your clients with an upscale ambiance at all of the various properties. The company is constantly on the lookout for opportunities to evolve and upgrade its offerings in order to ensure visitors have one of a kind experiences each and every time.
