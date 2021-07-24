Alleviate Pandemic Stress With a Spa Getaway
Hotel & Resort AMResorts Janeen Christoff July 24, 2021
It turns out, staying home is stressful. After more than a year stuck in their homes, travelers are ready to unwind and relax, taking a break from months of zoom meetings, homeschooling or going to work in-person during a pandemic.
Even for those who led a relatively normal life, the coronavirus outbreak has been a source of stress and there is no better way to alleviate the tension than to take a vacation and enjoy a relaxing spa experience.
Combining an all-inclusive resort with a high-end spa experience is a specialty of AMResorts. Their properties have created tranquil sanctuaries for guests looking for an escape.
Regardless of the property, spa areas are serene and welcoming and created in partnership with Pevonia. Guests can choose from a number of treatment options, from traditional massages to elaborate packages that capture the essence of a destination.
At Breathless, guests can choose from body treatments like the Tropical Escape Body Wrap that includes that uses a creme fraiche natural butter with pomegranate extract and tropical flavors or they can pair a pedicure with a detox massage and more. Traditional massages include Swedish, deep tissue, mens' sports massage, hot stone, aromatherapy and soothing muscle treatments.
Couples at Secrets can spend a day in elegant luxury with couples journeys, including the Share Your Secrets Duo Journey, lasting 180 minutes, or the 160-minute Secrets True Love Journey, including facials, massages and more. The spa also offers the Secrets Spa Party for groups, a wide variety of body treatments and facials as well as traditional massages and manicures and pedicures.
At Dreams, couples can take advantage of special packages just for them. The Couples Countdown is a 200-minute relaxation experience with a 50-minute relaxation massage, stop and glow facials and aromatherapy mani-pedis. Dreams also offers spa parties for groups with two options: Best Friend's Escape and Beachy Bridal Beauties. There are also facials, body therapy treatments, traditional massage options and more.
At Now Resorts, the Spa by Pevonia includes kids and teens treatments like the strawberry lemonade facial, the chocolate massage or the mocktail mani and pedi. Adults can choose Treatment Journeys such as the Serenity Reflection Journey, which is touted as Now Spa's most "sedating" with a 50-minute massage, calm waters facial, velvety skin body polish and an instant-restore body treatment. There are also traditional massage treatments, mani-pedis, spa party packages and more available.
When visiting Sunscape resorts, families can book spa packages just for them. They include papaya-pineapple sampler facials with either an R&R foot treatment or a ginkgo eye treatment as well as either a relaxation massage or an express massage for the kiddos.
Visitors can also select from a variety of body treatments, including scrubs, polishes, wraps and more. Traditional relaxation massages and mani-pedis are also available as is a full kid and teen spa menu and sampler packages.
For more information on AMResorts, Caribbean
For more Hotel & Resort News
