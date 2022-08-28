AMR’s Secrets Riviera Cancun Has a Dual Personality
My husband and I were excited to try out our first Secrets Resort recently, opting for the Secrets Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa property, located a short drive from Cancun’s international airport. The all-inclusive resort, which belongs to the AMR Collection (and now part of Hyatt), is located between the colorful Caribbean Sea and the lagoon of Bahia Petempich. This secluded location feels a thousand miles away from the bustle of the city, delivering the romantic getaway we were looking for.
The adults-only Secrets Riviera Cancun focuses on the concept of “Unlimited-Luxury,” and the resort certainly delivers. The entire property is comprised of Preferred Club suites, and each one has its own private hot tub—or direct access to a splash pool right from the balcony. What this means is that everyone here has Preferred Club access; this is not the typical setup for Secrets resorts. At most properties, only 20% or 25% of guests have club access. As a result, Secrets Riviera Cancun almost functions like a boutique hotel.
Our suite was large and decorated in muted tropical colors that evoked the lush landscape around the resort, as well as the greens of the Caribbean. The bathroom was oversized and featured a huge glass shower big enough for two that separated it from the bedroom. A drapery allowed for covering the shower as seen from the bed. Or for a couple looking for a sexier time, the whole shower could be exposed to whomever was watching from bed.
The resort is directly connected to its sister property, Breathless Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa. Breathless, which was built six years ago, is a bit more of a party resort, while Secrets is definitely quieter and a bit more upscale. Secrets guests have access to the Breathless property, but the Breathless guests do not have the same access to Secrets. This gives Secrets guests maximum flexibility. Want a quiet day by the pool and a refined dinner? Stay at Secrets and you’re all set. Want to wander over to a more active pool with a DJ, take in some entertainment, or have additional dining options? You can do that, too, with a two-minute walk across to the Breathless property.
Some multi-generational families are taking advantage of this dual-nature setup, too. Adult couples who are traveling with their parents have been opting for Secrets Riviera Cancun, as the younger couple can have as much activity as they want, while the parents can have a more serene vacation—and the whole family can still gather for meals, as desired.
Dining here was fantastic. Secrets Riviera Cancun has one primary restaurant, a covered but open-air restaurant next to the large quiet pool, called Rosewater. This high-end restaurant was our go-to for much or the trip, whether for breakfast, lunch, or a romantic sunset dinner. Crossing over to Breathless meant many more options, such as Spoon, the 24-hour international buffet. We also enjoyed Coquette, the amazing French restaurant, and Silk City, for pan-Asian cuisine. Guests also have access to Nook Café’s artisan coffee, tea, and pastries; the Strip Grill; Picante Mexican restaurant; and more. There are nearly a dozen different bars between the two properties, as well—so you’ll never worry about getting thirsty!
Although all food and premium beverages were included, we also upgraded for a couple of other experiences. We did a wonderful premium tequila tasting one evening in Coquette’s stunning wine room. Our host, Enrique, guided us through several types of tequila deftly explaining how they were made and what each one best pairs with, foodwise. He even gave us tips for purchasing tequila in Mexico or once back home. (The resort also offers wine tastings and wine pairings.)
And the attached relax Spa by Pevoni was just the experience we needed to cap off a wonderful trip. The spa, located overlooking the lagoon area, includes a series of hydrotherapy pools, as well as a steam room and sauna. You can opt for indoor or outdoor treatment rooms and for single or couples’ massages. We chose the indoor couples’ massage, which truly helped us relax and prepare for the long flight back home.
The spa also features a full-service salon as well as a bridal suite with a treatment room, for the many weddings that the property hosts year-round.
