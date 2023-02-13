Asia Is the Only Place Where Hotel Prices Remain Below 2019 Levels
Hotel & Resort Mia Taylor February 13, 2023
Hotel prices in Asia continue to be a relative bargain.
That’s according to a new report from Digitrips, which was reported by Breaking Travel News. The report indicates that Asia is the only region where per-night prices for hotel rooms remain below 2019 levels.
It’s a reality that may be due to the fact that the region is still working on driving up demand and luring visitors.
By contrast, the Digitrips report reveals that hotels in Europe were an average of 25 percent more expensive in December 2022 than they were in December 2019. Hotel prices in North America meanwhile, are even more costly. The Digitrips report says prices on this continent have increased a whopping 33 percent during the same time frame.
“Hotels across Europe and North America have enjoyed high and steady demand in the latter half of 2022, leading to a consistent rise in room prices,” Emilie Dumont, managing director of Digitrips said, according to Breaking Travel News. “In contrast, our data from MisterFly suggests Asia continues to lag behind as the late reopening means hotels must keep prices low to stimulate demand and lure back travelers.”
Dumont went on to note that visitors to Barcelona, Spain could expect to pay about 30% more for accommodations in December 2022 than they did prior to the emergence of the global COVID-19 pandemic. While booking hotel rooms in popular Asian destinations during the same time frame cost travelers far less.
“Staying in Tokyo or Bangkok was still significantly cheaper on average than in December 2019 – with a decrease close to 20 percent over the last quarter,” said Dumont.
Despite the far higher prices in North America, a recent report from the U.S. National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO) showed that international visitors spent a record $16.5 billion coming to the United States in December 2022. That’s the highest level of spending since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged in February 2020.
