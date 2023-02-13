Last updated: 04:58 PM ET, Mon February 13 2023

Asia Is the Only Place Where Hotel Prices Remain Below 2019 Levels

Hotel & Resort Mia Taylor February 13, 2023

Japan, kimono, Japanese Village, TTC Tour Brands
A woman wearing a kimono walks through a Japanese villa

Hotel prices in Asia continue to be a relative bargain.

That’s according to a new report from Digitrips, which was reported by Breaking Travel News. The report indicates that Asia is the only region where per-night prices for hotel rooms remain below 2019 levels.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
The statue of Liberty and Manhattan, New York City.

International Tourist Spending in the US Hit $16.5 Billion in...

Gallant at The Kimpton Shane Hotel in Midtown Atlanta, 2022.

Lineup Announced for 2023 Kimpton Off the Record Concert Series

Azul Beach Resort Cap Cana, Karisma Hotels & Resorts, Cap Cana, Dominican Republic.

Karisma Hotels & Resorts Offering AARP Members Discounts

One-on-one with Luis Araujo, President and CEO of Visit Portugal

An Update on Portugal Travel From Visit Portugal President &...

It’s a reality that may be due to the fact that the region is still working on driving up demand and luring visitors.

By contrast, the Digitrips report reveals that hotels in Europe were an average of 25 percent more expensive in December 2022 than they were in December 2019. Hotel prices in North America meanwhile, are even more costly. The Digitrips report says prices on this continent have increased a whopping 33 percent during the same time frame.

“Hotels across Europe and North America have enjoyed high and steady demand in the latter half of 2022, leading to a consistent rise in room prices,” Emilie Dumont, managing director of Digitrips said, according to Breaking Travel News. “In contrast, our data from MisterFly suggests Asia continues to lag behind as the late reopening means hotels must keep prices low to stimulate demand and lure back travelers.”

Park Guell in Barcelona, Spain
Park Guell in Barcelona, Spain. (photo via Mapics/Dreamstime)

Dumont went on to note that visitors to Barcelona, Spain could expect to pay about 30% more for accommodations in December 2022 than they did prior to the emergence of the global COVID-19 pandemic. While booking hotel rooms in popular Asian destinations during the same time frame cost travelers far less.

“Staying in Tokyo or Bangkok was still significantly cheaper on average than in December 2019 – with a decrease close to 20 percent over the last quarter,” said Dumont.

Despite the far higher prices in North America, a recent report from the U.S. National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO) showed that international visitors spent a record $16.5 billion coming to the United States in December 2022. That’s the highest level of spending since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged in February 2020.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Asia, Europe, North America, Barcelona, Spain

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Mia Taylor

Mia Taylor
Gallant at The Kimpton Shane Hotel in Midtown Atlanta, 2022.

Lineup Announced for 2023 Kimpton Off the Record Concert Series

Karisma Hotels & Resorts Offering AARP Members Discounts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts Adds Six New Independent Member Properties

Two Unforgettable 'Four Seasons Drive Experience' Itineraries Unveiled for 2023

Sandals Resorts’ Trend Report Takes America’s Romantic Pulse

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS