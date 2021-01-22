Last updated: 07:44 PM ET, Fri January 22 2021

Atlantis Paradise Island Offers Free Onsite COVID-19 Testing

Hotel & Resort Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas Janeen Christoff January 22, 2021

Atlantis
PHOTO: An exterior view of Atlantis Paradise Island. (photo via Atlantis Paradise Island)

Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas joins a number of other resorts in the Caribbean in offering free, onsite COVID-19 testing.

The resort is offering the Rapid Antigen testing for up to two guests returning to the U.S.

The complimentary testing is performed by experienced clinical technicians and registered nurses and is available at the resort’s Beach and Royal Towers for guests ages infant to adult. The results are available within 30 minutes, and guests receive documentation to present at the airport for their journey home.

Atlantis also provides on-site RT-PCR tests for re-entry to areas that require those test results. The tests are $165 per person. Additional Rapid Antigen tests are available at $20.

Starting January 26, 2021, U.S citizens and international travelers ages 2 years and older returning to the United States are required to present a negative Rapid Antigen or COVID-19 RT-PCR test or show proof of a recent positive viral test along with a letter from a healthcare provider or public health official stating that travel is allowable.

Negative tests must be obtained within 72 hours of departure and presented at the departure airport.

