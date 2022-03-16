Atlantis Paradise Island Revamp Continues With Royal Towers Renovation
Hotel & Resort Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas Brian Major March 16, 2022
Atlantis Paradise Island’s sweeping renovation of the massive mega-resort is continuing after delays caused by the 2020 pandemic outbreak. Currently focused on the family-friendly Royal Towers, the project is revitalizing the luxury Bahamas property with new contemporary furnishings, services and conveniences designed to complement the mega-resort’s original “lost city of Atlantis” inspiration.
Renovations across Atlantis Paradise Island’s five sections began just prior to the pandemic’s March 2020 outbreak,” said Ted Adderly, Atlantis’ vice president of sales, during a February media tour of the property.
“We did the Coral Towers and the Cove in 2018, the Reef in 2019 and our next project was the Royal,” Adderly said, predicting the full renovation of the Royal Tower’s East and West wings will be done by the first quarter of 2023. “In May of 2022 we will complete East Wing [renovations]. Then we’ll move on to the West Wing,” he said.
“When you look at the Royal Towers, they were designed around the [concept of] the lost city of Atlantis,” said Adderly, citing the resort’s fanciful décor and its focus on activities and attractions tied to the Bahamas’ spectacular marine environment. “But what you see today is more contemporary.”
As it was prior to the ongoing renovation, Royal Tower accommodations are at the center of the mega-resort and multiple room sizes and configurations intended to appeal to families, but suitable for nearly every guest. All rooms in the wing include the resort’s celebrated Bridge Suite, featured in numerous films and television productions.
The Royal Towers is also revamping its premium accommodations including its 4,470 square foot, 10-room VIP suite, featuring a 1,250-square-foot living room with a grand piano, twin entertainment centers, a dining room illuminated by a 22-karat gold chandelier and multiple spacious bedrooms.
Other top categories undergoing refurbishment include the Royal Tower’s Regal Suites, measuring 957 to 1,692 square feet with Caribbean, harbor and Atlantis Marina views, and Grand Suites, measuring 1,305 to 1,921 square feet with opulent master bedrooms with beach views.
Beyond the modernized furnishings, bedding and decorative accessories, room renovations at the Royal Towers feature upgrades including phone and UBS jacks installed at nightstands and desks and app-based resort services. The new technology and services make Atlantis “A destination within itself where you can find what you need,” said Adderly.
Expanded Options
In addition to the renovated accommodations, Atlantis Paradise Island continues to offer an array of on-site activities. Aquaventure features 141 acres of water attractions, with a mile-long lazy river and eight waterslides highlighted by the nerve-tingling Leap of Faith, which plunges 60 feet into a see-through tube through a lagoon filled with sharks.
The Dig houses 50,000 aquatic animals in 14 lagoons with large windows and transparent tunnels. The 250 marine species include sharks, rays, barracuda, piranha, eels, French angelfish, parrotfish, butterflyfish and squirrelfish.
Atlantis’ multiple cuisine options are in the spotlight this year. The property recently completed Taste of Paradise, a two-week food and wine festival that featured special dinners hosted by celebrity chefs Nobu Matsuhisa, Michael White Todd English and Julie Lightbourne.
The festival highlighted Atlantis’ fine dining restaurants, including Café Martinique, Carmine’s, Chop Stix, Frankie Gone Bananas, Seafire, Olives, Fish by Jose Andres and Nobu, plus casual dining outlets including Sip Sip, Burger Shack, McKenzie’s Fresh Conch, Pirate Republic and Marina Pizzeria.
The event also featured pop-up entertainment experiences focused on local culture and authentic fare and is an expansion of the resort’s “EAT: Extraordinary Atlantis Taste” restaurant week series.
Travel advisors can learn about Atlantis’ latest property upgrades and other brand features, plus insights to help clients earn more, at the Atlantis Ambassador training program from Travel Agent Academy.
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas, Bahamas
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS