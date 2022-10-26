Atlantis Paradise Island Reveals Dining Roster Overhaul
Hotel & Resort Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas Donald Wood October 26, 2022
To celebrate the 25th anniversary of its iconic Royal Towers, Atlantis Paradise Island announced a series of major developments within its dining roster.
The resort destination is internationally recognized for its impressive dining experiences, and the property is raising the threshold again as it launches a dazzling array of new food and beverage offerings opening this fall and next year.
Atlantis has already opened its Mediterranean-style beachside eatery, PITA, between The Cove Beach and The Cove hotel, which offers dining for lunch and afternoon snacks. The property announced it would also reopen Cafe Martinique in October.
As for the rest of 2022, Bimini Road will return to Atlantis in Marina Village and celebrate Bahamian cuisine's fresh and vibrant flavors. The beachside restaurant, Frezca, is set to replace Sip Sip at The Cove when it opens in November.
In December, Atlantis will open The Dilly Club, which is the highly anticipated offshoot of the locally loved Bon Vivants Bar & Cafe, located in the Sandyport neighborhood of Nassau.
Next year, the resort will open a new restaurant by Michelin Chef Michael White, dubbed Paranza, highlighting Italian regional cuisine with a focus on seafood. Shake Shack will also make its debut at the property with an array of exclusives found only at Atlantis.
A bar and lounge in the Atlantis Casino, dubbed Bar Sol, is scheduled to open in early 2023 with signature tropical cocktails, live music and entertainment. The Moon Bar will also introduce a new food menu curated from neighboring restaurants, Nobu and Olives.
Atlantis Paradise Island is rolling out multimillion-dollar renovations and exciting new partnerships throughout the resort over the next year, from a complete renovation of The Royal Towers to a reimagined Atlantis Casino and more.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
The Cosmopolitan’s Iconic Rooftop Ice Rink Returns This Holiday Season
For more information on Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas, Bahamas
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS