Aurora Anguilla Resort Charts November Debut

Hotel & Resort Brian Major June 08, 2021

Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club
The Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club will debut in November. (photo courtesy of Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club)

Anguilla’s former CuisinArt luxury resort will re-open in November as the Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club following the 30-acre property’s 2020 purchase by Olympic Ventures, company officials said in a statement.

The new resort will feature deluxe amenities including a fleet of jets exclusive to the resort, culinary courses crafted by chef Abram Bissell and an 18-hole championship golf course designed by Greg Norman. The new operators acknowledged the redeveloped property ends the tenure of what had been a signature Anguilla luxury property.

“After a 22-year run by CuisinArt, a legend comes to an end and an exciting journey begins with this groundbreaking new brand,” said Simon A. Fricker, Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club’s managing director.

Exclusive Aurora Anguilla Resort amenities will include a fleet of resort jets providing charter services for guests, who may also opt for scheduled airlift from U.S. gateways connecting to Anguilla’s Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport. Anguilla may also be reached via a 25-minute ferry ride from St. Martin.

The Rendezvous Bay property will also feature cuisine curated by Bissell, who previously directed the kitchens at New York restaurants including The Modern and Eleven Madison Park, at which he earned Michelin stars. Bissell’s cuisine is supplemented by fresh fruits and vegetables from the resort’s hydroponic farm and orchard.

The resort’s new Aurora International Golf Club represents “a comprehensive remastering” of the former facility, with the renovation overseen by Greg Norman Golf Course Design. The revamped course features sweeping ocean views while the Golf Club features practice facilities, fully outfitted locker rooms for men and women, recovery therapy facilities and a restaurant overseen by Bissell.

The property will also include a nine-hole course, also designed by Greg Norman, as an amenity for families, new players and travelers eager to squeeze in a quick round.

