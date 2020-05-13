B Hotels & Resorts Launches B-Bonds and Staycation Deals
Hotel & Resort May 13, 2020
WHY IT RATES: B Hotels & Resorts' lifestyle properties in New Orleans and Florida are joining the ranks of hotels offering "bonds" as an incentive to tempt guests back to travel as the U.S. economy begins to reopen. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
National lifestyle hotel brand B Hotels & Resorts looks forward to welcoming visitors with newly launched travel benefits and rewards that not only encourage the public to vacation again but will open the doors for employees to return to work.
With hotels in desired destinations including South Florida, Orlando and New Orleans, guests can take part in one of many offers including, B-Bonds, giving future travelers who purchase a $100 voucher now, an extra $50 when they book a room in 2020.
For example, invest $500 now and receive a $750 credit upon your stay. Multiple bonds can be purchased and used at any B hotel and resort, as well as its popular amenities including restaurants, bars, wellness facilities, parking and more.
Also, a Save Up to 35% off promotion has been implemented, allowing more savings the longer you stay if you book now through July 1, 2020, with stays through December 30, 2020. Whether packing up the family for a weekend road trip or in need of a mental reprieve without traveling too far, a 10 percent off discount can be applied to your first night, 25 percent off two-three nights, and 35 percent off four nights or more.
B Hotels & Resorts has set forth a vigorous cleaning and safety plan for all current and future guests, as well as employees. These enhanced procedures include increased frequency of disinfecting throughout the hotel and meeting spaces, readily accessible hand sanitizer stations and practicing social distancing in common areas.
For more information on each hotel, availability, and precautions taken, please visit bhotelsandresorts.com/covid-19-coronavirus-update/.
SOURCE: B Hotels & Resorts press release.
For more information on Florida, New Orleans
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS