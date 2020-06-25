Be Live Hotels Unveils Be Safe Program
Be Live Hotels, the collection of 31 four- and five-star hotels across the world’s leading destinations, with a range of experiences that adapt to the type of vacation and needs of their guests, has debuted its Be Safe health & hygiene program.
With the safety of its guests, employees and partners a priority, Be Safe implements a series of measures and protocols in strict compliance with the World Health Organization (WHO), local authorities in the countries in which Be Live Hotels operates, as well as CDC standards. Be Safe will be implemented at all Be Live Resorts across the Caribbean, Dominican Republic, Colombia, Spain, Portugal and Morocco.
"The Be Safe program goes above and beyond the highest standards of quality control to ensure the health and safety of our guests and team members and provide a seamless experience and peace of mind for future visitors throughout their stay at all our properties," said Jeffrey J. Vandenberghe, North America Commercial Director.
In addition to the cleanliness and sanitation standards listed below, Be Live Hotels has employed specialized staff, trained and equipped with protective measures; created expert management teams; and implemented POSI procedures (prevention of spread of infections).
Cleanliness and Sanitation Standards
—Renewed and reinforced cleaning and disinfection process in each hotel area, including rooms, common areas, staff work areas, elements that may come from outside (such as luggage), with special emphasis on contact surfaces and reinforced security measures, following specific protocols of cleaning and disinfection for each area of the hotel.
—Sanitized room for each new guest, with specific textile cleaning protocol in laundries, as well as interval of no allocation of the room between different arrivals.
—Intensified and reinforced cleaning and disinfection of common areas.
—Use of approved products, from certified suppliers, that guarantee disinfection
—Multiple dispensers of homologated and compulsory hydroalcoholic gel in hotel areas for guests and staff.
—Use of protective equipment (masks, gloves) by staff of the hotel.
—Temperature controls with infrared thermometers will be carried out both with employees and suppliers.
—Protection systems at the hotel reception and counters.
Food Safety Protocols
Hotel restaurants and gastronomic services will also be adapted to grant the maximum security while maintaining the quality and variety of the gastronomic offer:
—Safe distance between tables, reducing and controlling the capacity. Extended opening hours of restaurants will be implemented to guarantee a suitable capacity to maintain social distance.
—Gastronomic service adapted that guarantees the safety of guests and employees: individual/single-dose portions, a la carte service and show cooking will be prioritized, with table service drinks.
—Room service available.
Capacity Control and Safety Distance
—Respect of interpersonal safety distance both guests and staff.
—Maximum capacities revised and adapted for all common areas: reception, spa, gym, restaurants, swimming pools, with increased distance between sunbeds, restaurant chairs and tables, or with marks that indicate the distance to be kept.
—Different services only with prior reservation (spa, gym).
For more information, please visit www.belivehotels.com.
SOURCE: Be Live Hotels press release.
