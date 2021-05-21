Belmond Introduces New Experiences at European Properties
Europe is reopening, and travelers can take advantage of exciting new offerings. Belmond will introduce a series of new cultural, culinary and nature experiences across its European properties.
The experiences will run throughout the year at Belmond’s hotels and on its trains and river cruises across the continent.
In June, guests of the Splendido Mare, a Belmond Hotel, Portofino can take to the seas with former Olympic and America’s Cup sailor and ambassador of One Ocean Foundation Mauro Pelaschier.
From June 24-27, former Spanish tennis star and winner of 13 singles titles, Nicolás Almagro, will lead a small-group retreat at La Residencia, A Belmond Hotel, Mallorca.
Additionally, the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, a Belmond Train kicks off its 2021 season on June 21 with new one-night journeys to Amsterdam, Brussels, Geneva, Rome and Florence.
Kicking off in July onboard the British Pullman, a Belmond Train, in England guests can take advantage of exclusive five-course dinner experiences hosted by Michelin-starred chefs. The first dining event of the series takes place July 16 with one of the U.K.’s most talked-about chefs, Ollie Dabbous.
The dinner series will also welcome Simon Rogan, owner of the Michelin-starred UMBEL restaurant group, in August; Michel Roux Jr., a two-Michelin star chef at the helm of Le Gavroche in London, in September; and Raymond Blanc, founder of Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, A Belmond Hotel, Oxfordshire, in October.
Available starting August 28, a new vintage champagne tour will be available for six-night itineraries onboard Pivoine, a Belmond Boat. Families and friends will enjoy the best of vintage champagnes with exclusive access to the region’s leading vineyards, Maisons Ruinart, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot and Krug.
The third annual ‘Art of Flavours’ gastronomy festival will take place September 9-12 at Reid’s Palace, A Belmond Hotel, Madeira. The event will include a series of dining experiences with seven fellow Michelin-star chefs and a gala dinner.
At the Villa Sant’Andrea, a Belmond Hotel, Taormina, wine consultant and master Tom Harrow will lead a three-day experience on September 30-October 3, 2021.
Visitors to the Amalfi Coast can enjoy a three-day retreat at the Caruso, a Belmond Hotel, Amalfi Coast, October 14-17, 2021. The hotel has partnered with a local master jeweler for a goldsmith workshop where travelers will learn about the ancient Roman and Greek techniques. Guests will also have exclusive access to the Oplontis archeological site with a private viewing of the collection of gold jewelry.
Another three-day retreat will take place October 28-31, 2021 at the Splendido, a Belmond Hotel, Portofino. The retreat includes an exploration of the destination’s long history with jeans, dating back to the 15th-century in the shipyards of Genoa. Guests enjoy a tour of Museu Diocesano with the museum curator to view what is considered to be the ancestor of modern jeans, and designers-in-training will join a series of workshops back at the hotel to create their own custom collection.
Also in Italy, Castello di Casole, a Belmond Hotel, Tuscany will host a three-day escape led by wine expert Tom Harrow. Itinerary highlights include special-access tours of Tenuta Tignanello estate and Tenuta Guado al Tasso, tasting some of the most sought-after wines in the midst of Tuscany’s vendemmia season.
In November, Cipriani, a Belmond Hotel, Venice will host a three-day course exploring the ancient disciplines that traveled along the Silk Road from November 11-14, 2021. Guests of the hotel will also have access to behind-the-scenes tours of the city’s libraries and archives throughout the season.
