Last updated: 03:51 PM ET, Tue October 18 2022

Cancun Hotel Association Concerned About Over-Development

Hotel & Resort Janeen Christoff October 18, 2022

Cancun beach coast at sunset.
Cancun beach coast at sunset, Quintana Roo, Mexico. (photo via Jonathan Ross / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The Cancun, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres Hotel Association is calling the addition of more than 3,000 hotel rooms in a new municipal urban development program for Cancun "irresponsible."

According to the new Benito Juárez Urban Development Program (PDU), as many as 3,000 rooms could be added in the Pok-Ta-Pok area alone, and several organizations are raising the alarm, filing complaints regarding the PDU, which was recently approved.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
View of the countryside in Oaxaca, Mexico

Tianguis Pueblos Mágicos 2022 Generated More Than $7.5...

Logo for American Airlines

American Airlines Reaches Settlement in Checked Baggage Fee...

King Abdullah Financial District, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WTTC Announces Speakers for 22nd Global Summit in Saudi Arabia

Hurtigruten Galapagos cruises

Hurtigruten Expeditions Announces New Travel Advisor Commission

“Everyone should be concerned about the over-densification approved for the Pok-Ta-Pok Golf Club because it will exceed the Hotel Zone,” said Jesús Almaguer Salazar, according to a report in the Riviera Maya News.

The fear is that the addition of this many new rooms will cause problems, including traffic. There is also the worry of further burdening the already overloaded Cancun Hotel Zone.

“All of us in Quintana Roo should be concerned about this attempt to over-densify Pok-Ta-Pok, which cannot stand, in itself, without the service structure of the hotel zone which is already insufficient. There are hotels that, with a light rain, experience drainage overflows,” said Almaguer Salazar.

The Pok-Ta-Pok area also suffers from flooding and drainage problems, according to Almaguer Salazar and those need to be fixed to deal with projects that are already in the works, referring to the previously approved addition of rooms on the south side of the hotel zone.

“It is a mistake to allow that. It is something out of the ordinary. They are building a hotel with 3,000 rooms on the south side of the Hotel Zone and now they want to build another 3,000 on the north side,” he said adding that there are currently around 37,000 rooms in the Cancun Hotel Zone.

For more information on Mexico

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Palladium Hotel Group, Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa, pool

Infinite Indulgence for All at Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort ...

Palladium Hotel Group

Hotel Leisure Travel Revenue Projected to Surpass 2019 Levels

The Bahamas’ Club Med Columbus Set To Reopen This Month

Five Caribbean All-inclusive Resorts Perfect for Foodie Travelers

Discover Puerto Rico, Marriott Launch Live Boricua Experience Packages

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS