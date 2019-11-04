Casa Velas, Your Secret Oasis in Puerto Vallarta
Looking for tranquility, romance and a devoted personalized service? Casa Velas, part of the Velas Resorts collection, is everything you need.
Intimate and nature-inspired, this adults-only, all-inclusive boutique hotel located in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico provides ample opportunities to experience luxury in one of its 80 spacious suites, some with private immersion pools and jacuzzis.
Romance is in the Air
Casa Velas is perfect for a romantic getaway with your significant other, as well as a great spot for a timeless celebration of love that will captivate you and your guests. For this, our Velas Weddings experts are prepared to take part in your special day and help you through every step of the way.
Combine the pleasures of a dreamy atmosphere with unparalleled serenity to get what you’ve always looked for.
Love is universal, and every story is unique. Since we understand and cherish your individuality, we are certified amongst various traditional ceremonies, including LGBT. We want to help unfold the perfect start of your marriage in our outstanding sceneries, beachfront or indoors, so you can celebrate love in idyllic settings.
We offer extraordinary services for everyone to have a good time before, during and after the ceremony. Participating in a range of spa treatments, yoga sessions or meditation is perfect for you to relax.
A carefully prepared gourmet banquet will be ready to create an amazing culinary experience for everyone in attendance. And don’t forget about our Private Beach Club, which will become the cherry on top of these perfect days, enjoying the Mexican Pacific and its magnificent splendor.
A Wellness Experience
We reinvented the definition of Wellness and created special amenities for all of our guests that are interested in taking care of their body, mind and soul. Our secluded oasis that is Casa Velas is perfect for a soul-refreshing journey in the lush greenery of the destination.
The experience starts in your two-floor suite, where an aromatherapy kit, vitamin C shower and a nutritional consultation are waiting for you.
That’s not all. You can also take an oceanfront yoga class or enjoy a personal training session overlooking the greens of the golf course.
And don’t worry about your diet—the chefs and mixologists at our restaurant Emiliano are ready to prepare menus of vegan, gluten-free and vegetarian nourishments, or personalized ones, as well as curative juices with natural ingredients.
For a deep introspection and personal healing, ABJA Spa offers therapeutic services. Start with a hydrotherapy ritual that will help you receive the complete benefits of the treatment of choice. From complete body massages and rituals for couples to facials and body wraps, we make sure the stress of your everyday life is completely gone.
With different awards, such as Four Stars by Forbes Travel Guide, and being a member of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World, Casa Velas becomes the perfect sanctuary for every type of experience.
