Celebrate Halloween and the Holiday Season With Vacation Values at Disneyland Resort
Hotel & Resort Janeen Christoff September 24, 2021
Fall is here, and the festive season has begun at the Disneyland Resort. Halloween Time is in full effect at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure park. Resort hotels are also in on the celebration, and this Halloween and holiday season, visitors can save on bookings.
For stays at the Disneyland Resort between October 12 through December 16, 2021, guests can save up to 25 percent on select rooms when booked by December 9, 2021.
The Disneyland Resort includes three properties, the iconic Disneyland Hotel, the California Craftsman-style Disney Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and the beachy Paradise Pier Hotel. All three are just steps away from the parks.
The parks are decked in full Halloween regalia, and so are the hotels.
Visitors will find that Ursula and her poor unfortunate souls have taken over the Paradise Pier Hotel while the Disneyland Hotel has gotten a Haunted Mansion makeover.
During Halloween Time, guests to the parks can enjoy special Halloween-themed transformations, including Haunted Mansion Holiday and Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark. Disney characters are also dressing up for the holiday, and guests may even spot a villain or two. Don't miss the Mickey Mouse jack-o-lantern or the special Halloween treats.
After Halloween, the merry-making begins. Holiday festivities begin November 12, 2021, and run through January 9, 2021. The halls of Disneyland Resorts are decked, and in the parks, guests can take part in Disney holiday traditions such as the “A Christmas Fantasy” Parade, and magical snow falling on Main Street, U.S.A. Sleeping Beauty's Castle also gets a winter makeover.
At Disney California Adventure, the holiday season comes to life with the “Disney ¡Viva Navidad!” Street Party and the merry motor-themed holiday décor on Route 66 in Cars Land.
