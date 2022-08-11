Last updated: 11:50 AM ET, Thu August 11 2022

Choice Hotels Completes Acquisition of Radisson Hotels Americas

Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke August 11, 2022

Radisson Hotel Tapatio Guadalajara.
The Radisson Hotel Tapatio Guadalajara.

Choice Hotels International has completed its $675 million acquisition of the franchise business, operations and intellectual property of Radisson Hotels Americas from Radisson Hotel Group, the hotel giant announced on Thursday.

With the move, Choice Hotels adds approximately 67,000 rooms and expands its footprint in the higher revenue upper upscale and upscale full-service segments while strengthening its core upper-midscale hospitality segment, especially along the U.S. West Coast and in the Midwest.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii

The Cities Charging the Highest Tourist Tax

Preferred Hotels & Resorts, historic hotels in California, hotels in Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara hotels, Hotel Californian

What the Numbers Say About the World Hotel Industry's...

United Airlines

United Airlines Pays Cash Deposit for 100 Air-Taxi Aircraft

Back of Cinderella

Theme Park Success Helps Disney Report Strong Second Quarter

As revealed in June when Choice Hotels and Radisson first agreed to the purchase, the transaction added nine brands, including Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Radisson RED, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites and Radisson Collection. As part of the acquisition, Choice Hotels will independently own and control the brands in the Americas—including the U.S., Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean—and will work with Radisson to drive their growth.

"This transaction brings together two highly complementary businesses, enhancing our guest offerings in the core upper-midscale hospitality segments while extending our reach into the upper upscale and upscale full-service segments and in higher revenue geographic markets," Choice Hotels President Patrick Pacious said in an earlier statement.

Choice Hotels doesn't anticipate the close of the deal to change its current capital allocation strategy related to dividend payment policy and planned share repurchases, the company said in a news release.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on United States, Canada, Caribbean, Mexico

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
Preferred Hotels & Resorts, historic hotels in California, hotels in Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara hotels, Hotel Californian

What the Numbers Say About the World Hotel Industry's...

gallery icon 20 Hotels That Will Transport You Back in Time

Club Med to Unveil Three New Ski Resorts in December

Rental Escapes Reveals Record Company Growth and Product Expansion

Wyndham to Debut Its First Wyndham Grand in Mexico

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS